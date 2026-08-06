Gray, Howard get going early to fuel Dream past Mercury

Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) attempts a shot against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half at State Farm Arena, Monday, August 3, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream lost to the Aces 109-87. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Dream bounced back and held off the new-look Mercury on Wednesday night at the Gateway Center Arena, coming away with a convincing 96-82 victory.

Quick stats: Dream wing Rhyne Howard had 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Allisha Gray had 20 points, while Angel Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Dream guard Jordin Canada handed out her 227th assist of the season. She now has the most assists in franchise history.

New Mercury guard Kelsey Plum had 19 points and five rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists.

Key moment

The Dream just looked more in sync on Wednesday night. They got to the right spots on time and sparked energy in Gateway Center Arena that they fed off.