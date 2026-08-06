Gray, Howard get going early to fuel Dream past Mercury

Sports Duo combined for 43 points in 96-82 win.
Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard (10) attempts a shot against Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) during the second half at State Farm Arena, Monday, August 3, 2026, in Atlanta. The Dream lost to the Aces 109-87. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Dream bounced back and held off the new-look Mercury on Wednesday night at the Gateway Center Arena, coming away with a convincing 96-82 victory.
Quick stats: Dream wing Rhyne Howard had 23 points, six rebounds and eight assists. Allisha Gray had 20 points, while Angel Reese had 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Dream guard Jordin Canada handed out her 227th assist of the season. She now has the most assists in franchise history.
New Mercury guard Kelsey Plum had 19 points and five rebounds, while Alyssa Thomas had 17 points, five rebounds and seven assists.
Key moment
The Dream just looked more in sync on Wednesday night. They got to the right spots on time and sparked energy in Gateway Center Arena that they fed off.
But nothing sent the crowd on their feet more than a defensive play in the second quarter.
Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner blocked Reese’s layup and pushed the ball ahead to Kahleah Copper. The Mercury guard looked like she had a clear look at a transition layup, but Howard chased her down.
The Dream wing got up and met Copper in the air, blocking her layup attempt.
Howard’s stop moved her to fifth in the Dream’s record books for blocks.
Funny moment
Things move fast in professional basketball and sometimes passes get telegraphed.
Then there are times when plays break up and passes or players sail out of bounds. That was the case when a pass from Thomas had a little too much power and Plum flew out of bounds chasing it.
But Dream coach Karl Smesko stopped the Mercury guard from going any further into the bench when he caught her on the sidelines.
Highlight play
The Dream had some trouble running their transition game against the Aces on Monday. They did not have that trouble on Wednesday, when they were able to get out in transition.
As the Dream separated from the Mercury in the second half, Howard found Gray charging down the court. Gray took it all the way to the hoop for the layup and drew a foul in the process.
Up next
The Dream head on the road and face the Mystics on Friday in Washington, D.C.