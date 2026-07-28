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UGA’s Gunner Stockton raves about Georgia Tech transfer receiver addition

Canion caught 33 passes for 480 yards and four TDs for the Yellow Jackets last season.
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throws under pressure from Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton throws under pressure from Ole Miss linebacker TJ Dottery during the College Football Playoff quarterfinal game Jan. 1, 2026. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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46 minutes ago

Gunner Stockton has seen a bit more of transfer addition Isiah Canion than Georgia’s fans.

Canion arrived this offseason from Georgia Tech. He’s expected to be a big part of the Bulldogs’ offense. A season ago, Southern Cal transfer Zachariah Branch set records at Georgia, emerging as Stockton’s favorite target.

Replicating what Branch did will be difficult. And at 5-foot-10, Branch’s game is quite different from that of the 6-foot-4 Canion.

But the Georgia quarterback has loved what he’s seen from his new wide receiver this offseason.

“He is pretty special in pads,” Stockton said at SEC media days. “He looks awesome. But he’s done a great job of, you know, working and doing everything in the offseason. If it’s, you know, when it’s winter workouts, then it goes to spring. Like, he had a great spring, and just the work he’s been putting into it. And, you know, he’s buying into the culture. You’d think he’s been here for three years or two years. But he’s a great guy to go in and work with every day.”

Canion might be new to Georgia after catching 33 passes for 480 yards and four touchdowns at Georgia Tech last season, but he did play with a few of his current teammates when he was a standout at Warner Robins High School. There, Canion played with Georgia defenders Isaiah Gibson and Rasean Dinkins.