Georgia Bulldogs Georgia waits to see what NCAA will do before ‘officially’ adding to roster Wide receiver Cole Speer, others in limbo as schools wait to see if NCAA will appeal a decision granting a fifth year to some players. Georgia wide receiver Cole Speer (center) reacts after a tackle on special teams against Texas in the SEC championship game in December 2024 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Connor Riley 10 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Kirby Smart made an interesting remark when it comes to making any late additions to the Georgia roster. While Smart did say that wide receiver Cole Speer has not yet officially rejoined the team, he also shared that the Bulldogs are speaking with other players about possibly playing for Georgia this season. Rusty Mansell of UGAsports.com reported that Speer had rejoined the team and was practicing Monday. Speer, along with other 2022 signees, were granted a fifth year following a temporary injunction granted by Colorado judge Charlotte Sweeney. The NCAA plans to appeal that decision, which has thrown those players’ status in limbo.

“I wouldn’t make any assumptions right now with the NCAA and the rulings and the things going on,” Smart said of Speer. “So he is not officially back with the team. We’ve had conversations with he and a lot of guys, but nothing’s official yet.” Speer was largely a special teams standout. He blocked a punt in last year’s SEC championship game. Speer is from Calhoun. In his four seasons in Athens, Speer has five receptions for 56 yards. Smart previously kept open the possibility of adding a player to the roster, which has a limit of 105 players.

“We’re always at or around the 105 limit,” Smart said. “That technically could be changing all the time. It’s not like a defined target in time that we’re at this or this. We’re always open to bringing on a new player if we have room. And if we don’t have room, then we can’t do that, and we’re stuck at it.”

There are some potential hurdles from players returning to schools. Those who signed NFL deals would not be eligible to play. College football players also aren’t able to enter the transfer portal, meaning most would have to go back to their former teams, provided there is room. Former Georgia defensive back JaCorey Thomas has previously indicated he would be open to returning to school as well. Georgia’s wide receiver room has received plenty of criticism this offseason, as the Bulldogs have to replace five of their top six pass catchers from a season ago. Speer did not have any receptions last season for Georgia. But there’s a belief he can still help a young wide receiver room. “His experience of being here for three or four years and adding another year if he decides to come back,” wide receiver Sacovie White-Helton said. “And he helps the young guys. It’s not just me, London (Humphreys), and Isiah (Canion) in the room with play experience. But he’s been here for four or five years. He definitely could help with the experience and being able to calm people down and the composure, by the way.”