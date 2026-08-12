Georgia Tech Mogridge ‘constantly’ including Josh Petty amid long-term injury recovery While there is light at end of the tunnel, offensive lineman will have to adapt fast after missing all of spring and fall practice. Georgia Tech offensive line coach Allen Mogridge speaks during a news conference after the Yellow Jackets’ seventh day of fall camp on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Atlanta. Mogridge has worked to maintain a bond with offensive lineman Josh Petty. (Fisher Isbell/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 46 minutes ago Share

Georgia Tech offensive lineman Josh Petty ended his true freshman season brutally, as he suffered a long-term injury in the Pop Tarts Bowl last December. The former 5-star tackle, who played in 10 games last season, is ahead of schedule in his recovery, per coach Brent Key. While there is light at the end of the tunnel for Petty, he will have to adapt fast after missing all of spring and fall practice. His teammates and new offensive line coach Allen Mogridge are making sure the sophomore is in good spirits as he approaches his return to play.

“When you have an injury, it’s just constantly reminding him, ‘Hey dude, you’re gonna be playing football really soon,’” Mogridge said. Long-term injuries can result in isolation for some players, as they navigate the recovery process away from their position groups. Absence from practice and summer workouts limit the chances for injured players to bond with their teammates. Mogridge’s room has ensured Petty feels involved, despite not yet being cleared for practice. “I think one of the things that our room’s doing a great job of with Josh is making sure he’s with us all the time. … He’s here with us all the time,” he said.

While it is unclear what impact Petty may bring in his return from injury, he at least provides additional depth for a room that Key said last week has eight players capable of making an impact.

“I think we’re all naive if we think five guys are gonna play 12 games in this level of college football,” Mogridge said. “I think if you don’t have depth, it’ll get exposed.” Among the things lost in the new Wild West era of college football, bonds between players and coaches can be weaker than years past. The 25-year collegiate coaching veteran has continued to treat things the same with his offensive lineman, despite the ever-changing landscape. Mogridge has worked to maintain a bond with Petty despite the injury. “It’s got to be relational. Everybody talks about it’s becoming transactional, it’s this, it’s that,” Mogridge said. “Well, you better have a relationship with guys, especially at the position that I get the opportunity to coach here, which is the best position in the world. “This is a group of selfless dudes that do work that a lot of people wouldn’t want to do. Look, it gets grimy in there. It gets hard. It’s thankless, because the adversity never goes a way.”