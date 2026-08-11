Georgia Tech Georgia Tech edge rushers ‘ready to lay it on the line’ for team, Pope says Competition within new-look room has bred a relentless mentality that could result in a big year for the Jackets’ front. Georgia Tech defensive ends/outside linebackers coach Kyle Pope speaks during a news conference after the Yellow Jackets’ sixth practice of fall camp on Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, in Atlanta. (Fisher Isbell/AJC)

By Fisher Isbell 2 hours ago Share

Ahead of his third season at Georgia Tech, Kyle Pope has assembled a room with lofty expectations for themselves. The third-year defensive ends/outside linebackers coach brought in several transfer additions as the Yellow Jackets look to attack the quarterback more following a 26-sack output in 2025, which ranked 10th-best in the ACC. The competition within his new-look room has bred a relentless mentality that could result in a big year for the Jackets’ front. “I think we lead off of competition. I think that’s where it starts in this room,” Pope said Monday. “You got a lot of guys that are hungry; you got guys with experience now. So right now every day is a day to compete. Those guys understand when they hit the field, that’s a job on the line. And I think the beautiful part about that is the competition brings ability on the field.”

Among the transfers expected to provide immediate impact at edge are Jordan Walker from Rutgers and Noah Carter from Alabama. Carter recorded tackles in six of the Crimson Tide’s final seven games of 2025, including two solo tackles in a win over LSU last November. Walker is expected to command one of the starting roles at edge. He was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy last season, which is awarded to the nation’s top college football player who began his career as a walk-on. Pope had high praise for the pair, even calling Walker “a specimen.”

“He’s a good-looking kid, but he’s not one that just looks good,” Pope said of Walker. “He flies around; he’s a big body that runs around, that plays fast and then plays physical. The motto’s fast and violent, and he epitomizes that in everything that he does each play.