Ladd McConkey could be headed for ‘best year he’s ever had in pro football’

Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey walks on the field during training camp on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2026, in El Segundo, Calif. The former Georgia star acknowledges big things could be on the horizon this season. (William Liang/AP)

The former Georgia star is eager to thrive in the Chargers’ revamped offense.

The former Georgia star is eager to thrive in the Chargers’ revamped offense.

Ladd McConkey has always been known more for his production and action than talk.

That said, the third-year Los Angeles Chargers receiver acknowledged bigger things could be on the horizon this season in an interview with CBS Sports.

“I’m so pumped up, just the new faces that we have in this offense, new staff, I think everyone’s buying in,” McConkey said, referring to the hiring of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, along with the additions of tailback Keaton Mitchell and tight end David Njoku.

“For me, I just want to be more consistent,” said McConkey, who had just one game with more than two catches over the final month of the 2025 regular season before a three-catch, 32-yard performance in a 16-3 playoff loss at New England.