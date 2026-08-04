Falcons’ Jalon Walker leaves practice on cart after apparent injury

Falcons linebacker Jalon Walker leaves the field before their game against the Seattle Seahawks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Atlanta. Walker exited Tuesday’s training camp practice after sustaining an injury. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

The team huddled together after he left and the practice ended immediately.

The team huddled together after he left and the practice ended immediately.

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons outside linebacker Jalon Walker exited Tuesday’s training camp practice on a cart after sustaining an injury.

Walker went down in an 11-on-11 drill and remained on the ground for around three minutes, surrounded by medical personnel and coach Kevin Stefanski.

The Falcons’ medical staff helped Walker to his feet and assisted him over to the cart, where his teammates approached and embraced him before he left the field.

The team huddled together after Walker left and the practice ended immediately.

The specifics and severity of his injury are unclear.

Walker, a first-round pick in 2025, had 5½ sacks as a rookie and projects as a starter on the Falcons’ defense.