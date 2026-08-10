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Falcons defensive starters Deablo, Bates battling injuries as preseason looms

Divine Deablo and Jessie Bates III won’t practice Monday because of injuries.
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before practice Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch. Stefanski provided injury updates on starting defensive players Divine Deablo and Jessie Bates III. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before practice Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch. Stefanski provided injury updates on starting defensive players Divine Deablo and Jessie Bates III. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)
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13 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons defense begins practice entering Week 1 of the preseason without two of its key cogs: linebacker Divine Deablo and safety Jessie Bates III.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Deablo suffered an ankle injury during Saturday night’s practice at Lanier High School and Deablo won’t participate in Monday’s training camp session in Flowery Branch.

“I feel like he will be out there sooner than later, but still working for him,” Stefanski said. “Kind of got rolled up on for a second there, but I think the imaging, the testing, should be OK.”

Deablo wears the green-dot helmet, giving him full communication responsibilities for the Falcons defense. Without him, rookie linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. figure to see extensive snaps next to fifth-year pro Christian Harris.

Bates, who has missed four consecutive practices, is “getting better” while working through a lower-back injury. Stefanski confirmed Bates, who’s in the final year of his contract, isn’t holding out with hopes of getting a new deal. His inactivity is entirely injury related.

“He’s going to do a little bit more in the rehab space,” Stefanski said. “He’s getting there, but going to be smart with it.”

DeMarcco Hellams has filled Bates’ space in the team’s secondary, pairing with Xavier Watts to comprise the Falcons’ safety tandem.

The team practices Monday through Wednesday and will do a walk-through Thursday before opening the preseason at 7 p.m. Friday against the Dolphins inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium.