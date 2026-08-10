Falcons defensive starters Deablo, Bates battling injuries as preseason looms

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski speaks to the media before practice Monday, Aug. 10, 2026, at the Falcons Training Facility in Flowery Branch. Stefanski provided injury updates on starting defensive players Divine Deablo and Jessie Bates III. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons defense begins practice entering Week 1 of the preseason without two of its key cogs: linebacker Divine Deablo and safety Jessie Bates III.

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Deablo suffered an ankle injury during Saturday night’s practice at Lanier High School and Deablo won’t participate in Monday’s training camp session in Flowery Branch.

“I feel like he will be out there sooner than later, but still working for him,” Stefanski said. “Kind of got rolled up on for a second there, but I think the imaging, the testing, should be OK.”

Deablo wears the green-dot helmet, giving him full communication responsibilities for the Falcons defense. Without him, rookie linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr. figure to see extensive snaps next to fifth-year pro Christian Harris.