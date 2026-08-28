Tap in for updates during the Falcons’ preseason finale vs. Dolphins

Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa attempts a pass during training camp on Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, in Flowery Branch. Friday night will be a reunion for Tagovailoa, who was a first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2020 and spent his first six seasons in Miami. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Atlanta looks to finish exhibition season on a high note ahead of making their final roster moves.

Atlanta looks to finish exhibition season on a high note ahead of making their final roster moves.

Following an eye-popping turnaround in the second preseason game last week, the Falcons wrap up the exhibition season against the Dolphins.

It’s a reunion for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who was a first-round pick by the Dolphins in 2020 and spent his first six seasons in Miami. Tagovailoa is in the Falcons’ quarterback competition for the starting role when the season begins Sept. 13.

Michael Penix Jr. won’t play Friday, according to coach Kevin Stefanski, though many starters will. The Falcons also will get a look at Jack Strand and Cooper Rush, who are competing for the No. 3 QB spot.