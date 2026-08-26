Atlanta Falcons Falcons to play starters — but not Penix — in preseason finale vs. Dolphins Third-year QB said it’s ‘too soon’ for him to be in a game after three 11-on-11 practices this week. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) watches as Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) prepares to pass during training camp at the Atlanta Falcons Training Facility, Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in Flowery Branch, Ga. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 39 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons will start Tua Tagovailoa at quarterback in their final exhibition game Friday against the Dolphins, and coach Kevin Stefanski said the rest of the team’s starters will also play to varying degrees. That, however, comes with the exception of quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who practiced during 11-on-11 periods for the first time this week but didn’t feel ready to play in a live game setting. “Too soon,” Penix told reporters after Wednesday’s practice. “I only have three practices. I don’t want to go out there and do that. I feel good, but at the same time, like I said, I only have three practices.”

Stefanski confirmed the decision came down to handling Penix’s acclimation. “Just got back to team drills Monday,” Stefanski said. “So, just felt to keep the focus on these three days and see how he came out, but I think he did well.” Playing time for the Falcons’ first-teamers will “vary by person,” Stefanski said. In a 27-7 loss to the Broncos in the preseason opener Aug. 14, the Falcons played the bulk of their starting offense and a few defenders for two drives. Other defensive starters saw snaps into the second quarter. Stefanski said he’s spent significant time thinking about preseason snap count, specifically weighing its influence on soft tissue injuries. He believes reaching a specific, undisclosed snap-count benchmark between two joint practices and exhibition games sets players up for success.

“We have a plan,” Stefanski said. “We’ll see how many plays we get. I also know I want to get down there and then see what the game looks like and how the guys are doing, that type of thing. But starters will play.”

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, who didn’t play against the Broncos, seemed skeptical that he’d see any snaps. “That would be great,” he said Wednesday of playing in the game. “But I know they have plans they want to do. So, I guess we’ll just see on Friday.” With Penix in line to receive no snaps, the spotlight falls on Tagovailoa, who went 3-for-5 passing for 24 yards in two drives vs. the Broncos and was frustrated by his performance. Stefanski said his hopes for Tagovailoa are the “same as every quarterback at any game” this season. “You go out there, just operate and take what’s there and get us into the plays,” Stefanski said. “Those kind of things.”