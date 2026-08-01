Dream reaches five-game win streak in victory over Storm

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) reacts to scoring with teammate Rhyne Howard (10) during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Dallas Wings in Arlington, Texas, Wednesday, July 29, 2026. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Atlanta Dream returned home and brought their winning mentality with them.

Through a second-half offensive effort, the Dream outlasted the Seattle Storm in a 98-89 win Friday night.

It was a shaky start for both teams as they looked for consistent shots while battling hard in the paint. A flurry of 3-pointers, along with a spark from Jaylyn Sherrod, who finished with seven points and two rebounds in her nine minutes, helped Atlanta settle in. Angel Reese led the team with 21 points as the Dream never let up their lead.

This wasn’t the prettiest showing of Dream basketball, but their ability to share the load carried them through. Shooting 87.18 % from the field, Atlanta relied on constant communication for clean looks and ball movement. They tightened their defense in the second half to take advantage of second-chance opportunities down the stretch. They also emphasized getting to the free-throw line, making 34 of 39 attempts. The Dream are now on a five-game winning streak.