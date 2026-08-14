Details of Scott Cross’ Georgia Tech contract

Contract for new men’s basketball coach is similar to that of former Tech coach Damon Stoudamire.
New Georgia Tech head basketball coach Scott Cross waves to the crowd during the White and Gold spring football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)
Cross’ contract with Georgia Tech is for five years and a total of $11.5 million, or an annual average of $2.3 million. Cross’ contract was obtained recently by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request filed in March shortly after his hire.
Cross’ initial salary will be $2.1 million and is scheduled to increase annually by $100,000. That was the same structure as the compensation for former Tech coach Damon Stoudamire when he took the job in 2024.
According to contract data compiled by USA Today, two ACC coaches made less than Cross’ $2.1 million last year, although salary information for three coaches (SMU’s Andy Enfield, Stanford’s Kyle Smith and Miami’s Jai Lucas) was not obtained. Stoudamire’s salary for the 2025-26 season was $2.3 million.
In his final season at Tech (2022-23), former coach Josh Pastner earned $2.6 million.
Many bonuses available to Scott are also identical to what were included in Stoudamire’s contract, such as $50,000 for making the NCAA Tournament, $200,000 for reaching the Final Four, $100,000 for finishing in the top four of the ACC in the regular season, $100,000 for finishing first in the conference and the same bonus for winning the conference tournament.
Cross’ contract does not include the longevity bonuses that were written into Stoudamire’s: an extra $250,000 for staying on the job after the second season and another $250,000 after the fourth.
Cross was hired from Troy, where he had a record of 125-99 over seven seasons with back-to-back NCAA Tournament trips in his final two seasons.
The terms of Cross’ buyout stipulate that he would be owed 100% of remaining unpaid compensation from the first two years, 60% for the third and 50% for the final two seasons.
Cross would owe Tech a buyout were he to terminate the agreement before its completion, starting with $5 million before April 30, 2027, $4 million before April 30, 2028, $2 million before April 30, 2029 and $1 million before April 30, 2030. He could leave without penalty after that.