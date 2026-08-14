Georgia Tech Details of Scott Cross’ Georgia Tech contract Contract for new men’s basketball coach is similar to that of former Tech coach Damon Stoudamire. New Georgia Tech head basketball coach Scott Cross waves to the crowd during the White and Gold spring football game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field, Saturday, April 18, 2026, in Atlanta. (Colin Hubbard for the AJC)

By Ken Sugiura 35 minutes ago Share

New Georgia Tech men’s basketball coach Scott Cross will work on a contract similar to his predecessor, compensation that is on the low end for the ACC. Cross’ contract with Georgia Tech is for five years and a total of $11.5 million, or an annual average of $2.3 million. Cross’ contract was obtained recently by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request filed in March shortly after his hire. Cross’ initial salary will be $2.1 million and is scheduled to increase annually by $100,000. That was the same structure as the compensation for former Tech coach Damon Stoudamire when he took the job in 2024.

Stoudamire was dismissed in March at the end of this past season with a 42-55 record, including 11-20 in his last season. According to contract data compiled by USA Today, two ACC coaches made less than Cross’ $2.1 million last year, although salary information for three coaches (SMU’s Andy Enfield, Stanford’s Kyle Smith and Miami’s Jai Lucas) was not obtained. Stoudamire’s salary for the 2025-26 season was $2.3 million. In his final season at Tech (2022-23), former coach Josh Pastner earned $2.6 million. Many bonuses available to Scott are also identical to what were included in Stoudamire’s contract, such as $50,000 for making the NCAA Tournament, $200,000 for reaching the Final Four, $100,000 for finishing in the top four of the ACC in the regular season, $100,000 for finishing first in the conference and the same bonus for winning the conference tournament.

Cross’ contract does not include the longevity bonuses that were written into Stoudamire’s: an extra $250,000 for staying on the job after the second season and another $250,000 after the fourth.