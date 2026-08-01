Atlanta Braves Braves trade deadline musings: Pitching still tops shopping list With Monday’s MLB trade deadline approaching, Atlanta still needs some upgrades to be a true contender. Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos is seen during spring training workouts at CoolToday Park, Friday, February 14, 2025, North Port, Florida. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 15 minutes ago Share

The Braves have several needs to address in the coming days, as they vie for a return to the postseason and their second championship since 2021. It’s a shopping list that includes starting pitchers, relievers and a right-handed bat. It’d be optimistic to suggest the Braves will check every box, but president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has supplemented his team plenty through the years at the trade deadline. “We talk virtually every day,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said of Anthopoulos. “We know how Alex operates — he goes underground, and sometimes that’s for your benefit. He doesn’t want you to have the pressure of having to answer things, so in a way, he tries to protect the people around him by being as stealthy as he is.

“Usually, when you don’t see Alex around for a while, and he goes underground, when he comes back, he’s got a few new players with him. That’s typically how he operates around the deadline.” Here are some thoughts about the coming days: - Weiss said “I would think so” when asked if he had an inclination that the Braves would be busy in the coming days. “(Anthopoulos) is pretty relentless in that pursuit (of improving the roster),” he said. - The Braves want a starter, need a starter and will almost certainly acquire one. Will it be a front-line type like Tarik Skubal? They’ve surely called, but the Tigers are demanding a healthy package for just two months of his services. Still, the Braves would be a worthy challenger to the Dodgers if they could headline their postseason rotation with Chris Sale and Skubal. There’s undoubtedly interest there.

But the bet here is they don’t acquire the multi-time Cy Young winner. Part of the reason is that there’s a persistent belief that he’ll end up with the Dodgers, who could see appeal in keeping him away from other contenders; let the complaints ensue.

- Right-hander Casey Mize, an Alabama native and Auburn product, might be the likelier Tigers starter to end up in Atlanta. Mize owns a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts after posting a 3.87 mark over 28 outings last season. He dealt with injuries earlier in his career but has enjoyed a breakout in his late 20s. If not in the coming days, it’s easy to envision the Braves exploring Mize as a free agent. He has the same representation — the Bledsoe Agency — as former Braves reliever A.J. Minter (who was traded from the Mets to the Twins on Thursday). It’s notable, though, that Mize’s velocity has dipped recently from the 93-94 mph range to 91-92 mph. But he’s gotten results, posting a 2.91 ERA with 17 strikeouts against five walks this month (four starts, 21⅔ innings). - There’s a recurring thought echoed inside the organization that the Braves need to acquire two rotation pieces. That — two more modest acquisitions — would seem more realistic than a player like Skubal. The Braves need their starters to pitch deeper into games, and adding there would also benefit their bullpen. It’d behoove them to make multiple upgrades. And yes, the team lacks a clear option for who’d start Game 2 of a playoff series. That’s extremely concerning for a franchise with championship aspirations. Ideally, perhaps they acquire that level of starter along with another arm who could help cover innings. - There’s scuttlebutt that the Braves sought some bigger names in their efforts to upgrade their rotation. That extends beyond Skubal; it does not mean they’ll close the deal on acquiring a top-tier pitcher. In fact, as Braves fans and even players will remind you, Anthopoulos’ moves aren’t usually rumored beforehand. But it never hurts to ask, and his leave-no-stone-unturned approach is well documented.

The best No. 2 starter reportedly available is Cincinnati’s Hunter Greene. It’s unclear how involved the Braves have been in his market. The Giants have declined overtures on ace Logan Webb, who would’ve returned a massive prospect haul. - Spencer Schwellenbach (elbow) will throw a couple of bullpen sessions in Atlanta and, if that goes well, he could be cleared to begin facing hitters in the next couple of weeks. Weiss said the Braves have been encouraged by his progress. He’s certainly an X-factor for the Braves’ championship aspirations, but it’d be safer to consider him a luxury rather than looming impactful addition. Schwellenbach expressed hope that he’d be ready sometime in September, and thus would be available for the postseason, but he stopped short of declaring confidence. Hurston Waldrep (arm), meanwhile, is still being evaluated and seeking a second opinion after exiting his start in Triple-A last week. Waldrep almost certainly won’t be a factor this season. - There are some in the organization who seem giddy at the thought of supplementing what they believe is a team with championship upside. There are no delusions; the Braves know they need help. We’ll see if it translates to substance.

But after a quiet winter in which many felt the Braves should’ve done more with their rotation, they’re forced to explore a sellers’ market for upgrades. It’s worth a reminder that the Braves, from the top down, embrace building organically. They value homegrown talent and producing their own players. It’s hard to argue against that approach as it’s yielded the two best eras in franchise history over the past three decades. Their farm system is finally deep enough to make them a factor in big-name trade talks again, but their history suggests they won’t be eager to start stripping the system again. That said, one must give to get. And, say, two noteworthy additions could make an enormous difference in October. - The Braves could use more offense, too, and ideally that’s a right-handed bat. Baltimore’s Taylor Ward is often mentioned, but he’s traded power for walks in 2026 and would seem less appealing than his 2025 version for this club. It also doesn’t seem the Orioles want to sell.

Angels slugger Jo Adell would be a nice platoon fit with Mike Yastrzemski, as he owns a .941 OPS against lefties and carries an additional season of contractual control. The Angels could do well if they move Adell. Cincinnati’s JJ Bleday is out there, but he’s a left-handed bat and isn’t a sizable upgrade. Kansas City’s Lane Thomas would be a rental who provides a bit more against lefties (.802 OPS) if the Braves deem him a fit. Andrew McCutchen has played well in Triple-A and could be promoted next week if the team is still seeking offense. - While a shortstop addition can’t be dismissed, the Braves have other issues to address. Weiss praised Jim Jarvis on Friday, lauding his play in response to a question about Ha-Seong Kim, who is due back from his rehab assignment in Triple-A in the coming days. “There will be some conversation about that,” Weiss said of Kim’s role upon returning. “But right now Jarvis has handled himself really well, particularly on the defensive side. It’s always good to have more options, but that shortstop position has changed a lot this year. ... We’ll see what happens moving forward, but right now Jarvis is playing well.” Weiss’ comments indicated that it’s Jarvis’ job now. Could the team attempt to trade Kim? It’d require eating almost all of his salary, but at least the Braves would get something in return. If he remains in the organization, he’s an expensive utility player who’s enduring a difficult season.