Atlanta Falcons ‘You want to retain your own’: Falcons’ mission was to invest in young core Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Matthew Bergeron are under contract through at least 2028. Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (center) — pictured running a drill during an OTA workout in May — agreed to a three-year contract worth up to $75 million. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 26 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Ian Cunningham foreshadowed all this would happen. At his introductory news conference in February, the Falcons general manager said he adapted the philosophy of “draft, develop and retain” from championship-winning stops with the Ravens and Eagles. “You want to retain your own,” Cunningham said. “So that’s what we’re going to do. Those are common themes they both had, so we’ll bring that here as well.” Six months later, the Falcons have their young core solidified on offense. They reached agreement with running back Bijan Robinson on a three-year contract worth up to $75 million Tuesday, capping a summer spending spree that also featured long-term extensions for receiver Drake London, tight end Kyle Pitts and left guard Matthew Bergeron.

The Falcons made Robinson the highest-paid running back in NFL history. They made London, at $35.25 million annually, the third-highest-paid receiver in the league. Pitts, with an average annual value of $18 million, is the league’s third-highest-paid tight end. Bergeron, who inked a four-year deal worth up to $96 million overall, is tied for the NFL’s highest-paid guard. A lot of money. A lot of commitment. A lot of trust it works out. “Look at the deals that we’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of in this last month or two months,” coach Kevin Stefanski said Tuesday. “It’s all guys that we believe in, all guys that fit who we are.” This is the quartet the Falcons’ regime has chosen to place its trust in. Each has their own credentials.

Robinson is a two-time All-Pro and led the NFL in yards from scrimmage last season. London, since entering the league in 2022, is among the top 15 receivers in targets, catches and receiving yards. Pitts was a second-team All-Pro last year and finished 10th in the NFL in catches. Bergeron has started 49 games at guard.

Bergeron, 26, is the oldest of the bunch. All are under contract through at least 2028. As Stefanski, Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan rebuild the Falcons, these are the compensated cornerstones they’ll lean on to turn the tables. “I’m excited about all these guys,” Stefanski said. “But I’m excited about the people, the players, of course. And then we’re going to keep our head down. We’re going to work at it. All the guys at those ages, there’s a lot of football left for them, but there’s a lot of growth personally, professionally, and I’m excited to be able to help those guys be part of it.” The Falcons went into the offseason with a blueprint. They knew they had young talent that fit their identity. Now, they have young talent that can grow old together. Cunningham and Ryan, both in their first year at their respective positions, attacked the road map. They executed their vision — and Stefanski feels the organization found the right balance between building a roster for this fall and cementing long-term pillars.

“I think so much of what Matt and Ian are doing right now is making decisions based on what’s in front of us and what makes sense for us in the short term, us in the long term,” Stefanski said. “I give credit to our group and everybody understanding what’s important to us in the short term, in the long term.” The trait shared between the Falcons’ young core, Stefanski said, is more an identity: They fit where the organization is headed and who it wants to become. Leadership matters, too. The Falcons have their foundation builders in veteran offensive linemen Jake Matthews and Chris Lindstrom, along with cornerback A.J. Terrell. For several years, the newly extended quartet served as young complements. Now, they’re cornerstones. “As the years go by, it’s just slowly becoming our team,” Bergeron said Monday. “There’s definitely more ownership in the way we practice. If the practice is sloppy, we’ll definitely say so. And just being able to speak up and kind of hold ourselves accountable, but also hold the team accountable when things are right.

“And also just buying into what coach Stefanski is trying to do here.” Bergeron, who agreed to his new deal Saturday, said part of the reason he wanted to stay with the Falcons is the chance to mature and lead with the rest of the team’s young core. He sees the vision from Stefanski and Cunningham. He sees the culture they’re trying to build. And he sees long-term success following it. “Just very, very grateful that I’ll be here with those guys, hopefully a long time,” Bergeron said. “What (the front office has) been doing has been awesome and I’m fully bought in. I think it’s going to be a truly great turnaround, for sure.” Chemistry is another factor. Pitts said he enjoys watching Lindstrom, London, Matthews and others work and speak up. The 25-year-old tight end is the quietest of the bunch, but like Robinson, he’s adapted a lead-by-example role within the team’s locker room. The Falcons believe they’ve found a group of offensive players who not only can produce but bring the rest of the locker room along with them. They need to find a long-term solution at quarterback, but they’ve solidified the rest of their nucleus.