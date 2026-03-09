Despite UGA interest, 5-star prospect from Hampton ‘locked in’ on commitment

Hampton High School rising senior Kamarui Dorsey is the No. 2 college prospect in Georgia for the current recruiting cycle. That’s an impressive honor, but he also stands to do something pretty much unheard of these days.

In the midst of an era where most elite prospects, even the committed ones, leave the door open to be wooed by NIL packages from other schools, he says he is an exception.

Dorsey has closed off every aspect of his recruiting process.

“I’m really locked in on Texas A&M right now,” Dorsey said. “I’m not taking any other visits right now. I always keep an open line of communication with Texas A&M. That’s really the only school I’m looking at. I’m locked in with A&M.”

When he committed to the Aggies in November, he dropped the mic on his process. He stands to be a rare wire-to-wire commitment by the strictest definition of that term.

No more top 10s or top 5s. No unofficial visits. Not even with the Georgia Bulldogs pressing for any type of visit.

The Bulldogs have been able to flip in-state 5-star safeties before. They eventually flipped KJ Bolden from FSU in the 2024 cycle.

Does Dorsey even have any schools on the back burner?

“A&M is my home right now, but if I did have to say other schools it would probably be Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.”

The Aggies have invested in building a long-term connection with Dorsey.

“It is really off the field,” he said. “I want to play in the SEC on the field, but it is the faith journey there and the family aspect there that are the big reasons for me. That’s why I chose Texas A&M.”

The Aggies have had a strong run of success with prized Peach State prospects. They hold commitments from Lowndes quarterback Jace Johnson and Northside-Warner Robins DL Elijah Patmon. That gives them three of the state’s top-20 prospects for the 2027 class.

Texas A&M is the only program with more than one of Georgia’s top 20 prospects committed right now. Mike Elko’s staff also signed three of the state’s top 20 prospects in the 2026 cycle.

This run has come after the Aggies didn’t sign a single top 30 prospect from the state of Georgia in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes.

Dorsey has scheduled his official visit to Texas A&M for May 28 — the only official he plans to take.

“We’re both committed to each other,” Dorsey said. “It is mutual respect between me and Texas A&M. They’ve wanted me to be the face of their class, and I’m going to do that.”

The AJC Class 4A All-State first team selection had 61 tackles and four interceptions as a junior. He’s also caught 87 passes for 1,514 yards and 19 touchdowns while being featured on offense during the past two seasons

He is a strong candidate for the AJC’s annual Super 11, which is announced in August.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety has a 4.1 grade-point average and has been timed at 4.49 seconds in the 40.

Some of the national recruiting sites regard him as the No. 1 or No. 2 safety prospect in America for 2027.

