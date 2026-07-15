Win and they’re in: Hawks in position to reach Summer League playoffs

With a win Thursday, the Hawks would secure a spot in the Summer League playoffs. (Jason Getz/AJC 2024)

Atlanta is in second place in the standings with one game to go.

Atlanta is in second place in the standings with one game to go.

The Hawks have a shot to get into the Summer League playoffs in Las Vegas.

After winning their first three games, the Hawks are in second place in the Summer League standings behind the Lakers. Atlanta and the Lakers are the only undefeated teams, with 0.4 points separating the teams in the point-differential tiebreaker for first.

While the Hawks could reach the Summer League playoffs without another win, defeating the Grizzlies on Thursday would guarantee their spot.

After all 30 teams play their fourth games, the top four will advance to Saturday’s semifinals. The championship game is set for Sunday.