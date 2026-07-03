Wheeler alum Jaylen Brown heads to Sixers in trade that shocks NBA

The Celtics traded five-time All-Star Jaylen Brown to the 76ers, ending a successful career that included a Finals MVP selection. (Jason Getz/AJC)

‘For the last 10 years, I’ve been programmed to hate Philadelphia,’ the Marietta native said.

‘For the last 10 years, I’ve been programmed to hate Philadelphia,’ the Marietta native said.

The dust has not quite settled on one of this season’s blockbuster trades during NBA free agency.

On Wednesday, the Celtics agreed to a deal to send former NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown — a Marietta native who played at Wheeler High School — to the 76ers, their division rival.

In exchange, they received Paul George, two first-round picks and two second-round picks.

Seeing Brown traded didn’t come as much of a surprise for the NBA community, as the Celtics reportedly had been among the teams in the running to acquire former Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The speculation included Brown as the big prize offered to the Bucks. But the Bucks opted to make a trade with the Heat instead, leaving the Celtics to find another partner.