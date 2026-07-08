Veesaar, Higgs step up as Hawks down Grizzlies in SLC Summer League finale

The Hawks wrapped up their Summer League in Salt Lake City with a look at some different guys. Led by Suwanee native Devon Higgs, the Hawks fended off the Grizzlies 96-82 on the second night of back-to-back games.
With Las Vegas Summer League on the horizon, the Hawks rested Kingston Flemings, Asa Newell, Zuby Ejiofor, Kobe Johnson and Gabe Madsen, who started Monday’s game. They also sat Keshon Gilbert, who has also played significant minutes, for hip injury management.
That opened up minutes for Higgs, Hawks second-round pick Henri Veesaar, Isaiah Wong and several other players on the Summer League roster.
Higgs gave the Hawks an efficient night, while Veesaar flashed his shooting.
The Grizzlies also sat their 2026 first-round pick, Cameron Boozer, as well as their 2025 first-round pick, Cedric Coward.
Quick stats: Higgs, who scored seven points on Monday, had 22 points and five rebounds. Jacob Toppin had 14 points and nine rebounds. Veesaar had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Isaiah Wong had 15 points and four rebounds.
-- Veesaar had some solid minutes in the first two games, but the Hawks tapped him as the starting center on the second night of back-to-back games. The 22-year-old ran the floor, got to the right spots and set several strong screens that cleared lanes for other players to get to the rim.
He opened the night with a dunk after the Hawks got out in transition off a steal from teammate Isaac McKneely. He found Veesaar trailing and flipped the ball to him after spotting the Hawks in a 3-on-2 situation.
He also showed a foundation the Hawks could build on as a stretch five, with the Hawks looking to kick to him on the perimeter. Veesaar hit a 3 with 5:42 to play in the first. Hawks guard RayJ Dennis directed him to set a screen for Toppin, and he popped to the left wing where he drained a wide-open 3 that put the Hawks up 9-8 after a brief Grizzlies lead.
The Hawks never trailed again.
-- Higgs played aggressively and pushed the Hawks’ pace to take advantage of looks in transition. With a minute left in the first quarter, he swung a pass to Wong in the right corner for a 3.
He looked to drive and didn’t shy away from contact, going up for layups even with multiple defenders in his path.