Atlanta Hawks Veesaar, Higgs step up as Hawks down Grizzlies in SLC Summer League finale Led by Suwanee native Devon Higgs, the Hawks fended off the Grizzlies 96-82 on the second night of back-to-back games. Henri Veesaar poses for a photo during a Atlanta Hawks NBA news conference announcing three new players, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Lauren Williams 43 minutes ago Share

The Hawks wrapped up their Summer League in Salt Lake City with a look at some different guys. Led by Suwanee native Devon Higgs, the Hawks fended off the Grizzlies 96-82 on the second night of back-to-back games. With Las Vegas Summer League on the horizon, the Hawks rested Kingston Flemings, Asa Newell, Zuby Ejiofor, Kobe Johnson and Gabe Madsen, who started Monday’s game. They also sat Keshon Gilbert, who has also played significant minutes, for hip injury management. That opened up minutes for Higgs, Hawks second-round pick Henri Veesaar, Isaiah Wong and several other players on the Summer League roster.

Higgs gave the Hawks an efficient night, while Veesaar flashed his shooting. The Grizzlies also sat their 2026 first-round pick, Cameron Boozer, as well as their 2025 first-round pick, Cedric Coward. Quick stats: Higgs, who scored seven points on Monday, had 22 points and five rebounds. Jacob Toppin had 14 points and nine rebounds. Veesaar had 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Isaiah Wong had 15 points and four rebounds. -- Veesaar had some solid minutes in the first two games, but the Hawks tapped him as the starting center on the second night of back-to-back games. The 22-year-old ran the floor, got to the right spots and set several strong screens that cleared lanes for other players to get to the rim.

He opened the night with a dunk after the Hawks got out in transition off a steal from teammate Isaac McKneely. He found Veesaar trailing and flipped the ball to him after spotting the Hawks in a 3-on-2 situation.