Georgia Bulldogs New contract details emerge for Georgia coordinators Mike Bobo, Glenn Schumann Both agreed to raises and extensions in January that run through the 2028 season. Bulldogs offensive coordinator Mike Bobo (right) — pictured during Sugar Bowl practice in December — and defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann received raises this offseason and will make $2.2 million for the 2026 season. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 41 minutes ago Share

Georgia football coordinators Mike Bobo and Glenn Schumann will be with the program for the foreseeable future. Per an open records request obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the University of Georgia extended the contracts of Bobo, its offensive coordinator, and Schumann, its defensive coordinator, this offseason. The extensions were signed in January, with both contracts running through the 2028 season. Bobo, who will enter his fourth season as the team’s offensive coordinator this fall, agreed to a deal through Jan. 31, 2029. It had been set to expire June 30, 2027. Bobo previously served as the offensive coordinator at Georgia from 2007-14.

Bobo also received a raise this offseason that will have him make $2.2 million this year, up from the $1.503 million Bobo made in 2025. The contract extension calls for that to jump to $2.3 million on Feb. 1, 2027, and $2.4 million on Feb. 1, 2028. The raise and extension for the often-maligned Georgia offensive coordinator come after he was named a finalist last season for the Broyles Award. It is the second time in the last three seasons Bobo was a finalist for the award, which honors the nation’s top assistant coach. As he enters his fourth season in Athens, Bobo is the longest-tenured offensive coordinator to work for Kirby Smart. Jim Chaney and Todd Monken both held the position for three seasons, while James Coley had the title in 2019. Schumann’s contract is also set to run through Jan. 31, 2029, as it was previously set to expire June 30, 2028. His pay is now equal to that of Bobo throughout the length of the contract after he received a raise from $2.003 million in 2025.

Schumann has been a part of the Georgia staff since 2016, when Smart first arrived as the team’s head coach. Schumann is entering his 11th season as Georgia’s inside linebackers coach and his fifth as the team’s defensive play-caller. Schumann has also served as a co-defensive coordinator during his time in Athens, sharing the title with Dan Lanning and Will Muschamp.