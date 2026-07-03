Atlanta Hawks Hawks rookie Zuby Ejiofor eager ‘to hit the ground running’ in Summer League Atlanta opens Summer League play in Salt Lake City against Jazz on Saturday. “You’re just understanding that, just coming in as a rookie, nothing’s going to be handed to you,” Hawks rookie Zuby Ejiofor said. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 58 minutes ago Share

Hawks forward/center Zuby Ejiofor is ready to earn his place on his new team. It’s why, he said, he aims to leave it all on the floor when he practices with his new teammates. It’s why he plans to leave it all out there when the Hawks open Summer League in Salt Lake City against the Jazz on Saturday. “You’re just understanding that, just coming in as a rookie, nothing’s going to be handed to you,” Ejiofor said Wednesday after practice. “You just got to go out there, you got to earn your spot on the team, and that’s what I’m trying to do.

“I’m just trying to just be the best teammate I could possibly be, provide energy and come in and find out what my role is going to be, and try to make an impact wherever it may be on the court.” At St. John’s, the Red Storm could count on Ejiofor as a difference maker. He averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.1 blocks in 37 games. The 22-year-old, whom the Hawks drafted in the first round with the No. 23 overall pick, helped lead St. John’s to its first Sweet 16 appearance since 1999. On top of that, he was named Big East Player of the Year as the first unanimous selection since the 2013-14 season. He also earned Big East Defensive Player of the Year, Big East Tournament Most Outstanding Player and Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the first player in league history to win all four awards in the same season.

So, he’s ready to quickly figure out his role and how he can make that impact.