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Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye to miss start of NBA season

Forward suffered a fractured left foot in a workout last week.
Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye goes up for a dunk during the first half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena, Friday, March, 14, 2025, in Atlanta. The Clippers defeated the Hawks 121-98. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Atlanta Hawks forward Mouhamed Gueye goes up for a dunk during the first half against the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena, Friday, March, 14, 2025, in Atlanta. The Clippers defeated the Hawks 121-98. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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The Hawks provided an injury update on Wednesday.

The team said that forward Mouhamed Gueye injured his left foot in an offseason workout last Wednesday. Gueye had an MRI and evaluation, and doctors diagnosed him with a fractured left foot.

He had surgery on Tuesday at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex to repair the fracture, and will be re-evaluated in three to four months.

Based on that timeline, Gueye’s re-evaluation won’t happen until mid-October at the earliest. It could potentially occur as late as mid-November.

The 23-year-old is on the final year of his four-year deal with the Hawks. He has had some standout moments with the Hawks, logging some key minutes in their playoff series against the Knicks.

But his injury also comes as the Hawks’ roster has had a lot of turnover across the last two years.

The Hawks currently have 16 players under contract, and they’ll have to decide on their final roster before the regular season opens in mid-October.