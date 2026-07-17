Hawks eliminated from Summer League title contention

102715 ATLANTA: -- A new Hawks logo is painted on the tunnel wall leading out to the court for the first regular season basketball game "home opener" on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton / ccompton@ajc.com

The Hawks won’t compete for the Summer League championship this year. On Thursday, the Hawks dropped their fourth game of the Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.

They fell to the Grizzlies 96-64.

The Hawks had the chance to punch their way to a spot in the Summer League playoffs with a win. They even had a chance with a loss to the Grizzlies.

But after losing by 32 points, the Hawks don’t have the point differential tiebreaker on their side.

Their rough night started from the tip after the Grizzlies scored 21 unanswered points before the Hawks made a layup with 3:43 left in the first quarter.