Hawks eliminated from Summer League title contention

The Hawks won’t compete for the Summer League championship this year. On Thursday, the Hawks dropped their fourth game of the Summer League tournament in Las Vegas.
They fell to the Grizzlies 96-64.
The Hawks had the chance to punch their way to a spot in the Summer League playoffs with a win. They even had a chance with a loss to the Grizzlies.
But after losing by 32 points, the Hawks don’t have the point differential tiebreaker on their side.
Their rough night started from the tip after the Grizzlies scored 21 unanswered points before the Hawks made a layup with 3:43 left in the first quarter.
Grizzlies forward and third overall pick Cameron Boozer scored seven points in the first four minutes.
They would not score again in the frame. Their two first-quarter points are the fewest scored in a quarter in Summer League history.
Quick stats: Isaiah Wong had 20 points, five rebounds and four steals. Zeke Mayo had 10 points and four assists. Wong and Mayo were the only two Hawks players in double figures.
Boozer finished with 24 points and seven rebounds. Cedric Coward, the Grizzlies’ first-round pick last year, had 23 points.
Now the Hawks wait to find out who they will play in their fifth and final game of the tournament. They could play on either Friday, July 17 or Saturday, July 18.