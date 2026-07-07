Atlanta Hawks Hawks’ Ejiofor flashes 3-point shooting, takeaways from defeat of Thunder Zuby Ejiofor finished with a double-double. Atlanta Hawks center Zuby Ejiofor speaks during an introductory press conference for the Atlanta Hawks’ 2026 NBA draft picks at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 16 minutes ago Share

Large deficits don’t faze the Hawks’ Summer League team. They came back from a 15-point hole against the Jazz, only to fall by one point in overtime in the Summer League debut in Salt Lake City on Saturday. They fell behind again on Monday. But this time, they completed a 20-point comeback to beat the Thunder 82-77. Quick stats: Zuby Ejiofor finished with a double-double: 19 points and 15 rebounds. Kingston Flemings had 12 points, five assists and three blocks. Asa Newell had 13 points and seven rebounds. Keshon Gilbert had 12 points, while Henri Veesaar had two points and seven rebounds.

Thunder center Aday Mara had 10 points, nine rebounds and one assist. -- The Hawks believed they could develop Ejiofor’s jumper. The rookie attempted a few in his debut on Saturday even though they didn’t fall. That didn’t dampen his confidence, and the 22-year-old let his shot fly on Monday. The Thunder kept leaving Ejiofor open on the perimeter, and when the ball swung his way, he didn’t pass up the look. Ejiofor knocked down his first 3 with five seconds left in the second quarter. It came in a Hawks scoring flurry that allowed them to pull the game within seven before the end of the first half.

He hit his next two 3s, roughly 90 seconds apart, to extend the Hawks’ lead to 74-67 with 3:17 to play in the game.

-- Newell got lost early in the night’s game after an early dunk in the first quarter. But he found his way in the third quarter, as the Hawks continued a 25-2 run that saw them erase a 20-point deficit between the second and third quarter. The 20-year-old just couldn’t find the right spacing, going a little quiet in the second quarter. He didn’t even attempt a shot. But Newell got active in the third quarter, attacking the glass and finding Henri Veesaar for a layup, then hitting a triple 40 seconds later. He hit a hook shot a minute later, before finding Isaac McKneely for a 3. Newell’s aggression picked up later in the game after a spin move to get his defender off, before hitting a reverse layup through two defenders.