Atlanta Hawks Hawks announce date for sixth annual Million Meal Pack Event to help metro Atlantans with food insecurity is scheduled for Sept. 26 at State Farm Arena. On Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, the Atlanta Hawks will once again host the Million Meal Pack at State Farm Arena. More than 5,000 volunteers, along with yet-to-be-announced celebrities, will package 1 million meals for food banks in metro Atlanta. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2024)

By Lauren Williams 1 hour ago Share

The Hawks will build 1 million meals for families in Atlanta for the sixth consecutive year. On Wednesday, the team announced its plans for its largest annual service initiative of the year, the Million Meal Pack. The event, which will take place Sept. 26 at State Farm Arena, brings together more than 5,000 volunteers to package 1 million meals in one day. The meals will go directly to communities across metro Atlanta, with distribution supported by U.S. Hunger, a hunger relief organization with numerous programs to help feed people facing food insecurity. “Over the last six years, we rallied over 26,000 volunteers and passed over 5.1 million meals,” Alex Roe, vice president of community impact for the Hawks and State Farm Arena, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

According to the Atlanta Community Food Bank, 1 in 8 people and 1 in 6 children in the Hawks’ service areas face food insecurity. “For us, it’s really important that we highlight and create, amplify this challenge that our city experiences, so that everyone can understand that we all have a role to play in supporting it,” Roe said. The Hawks will run five 90-minute shifts, each with roughly 1,000 volunteers operating in teams. These teams will assemble thousands of meals over the course of the day. Each meal will have a nutritious, shelf-stable dried jambalaya mix — carefully formulated to provide six hearty servings per package when prepared. Since the initiative’s inception, volunteers have included Hawks legend Dominique Wilkins, as well as current players like Dyson Daniels and Jalen Johnson.

The Hawks have also leaned on influential members of the community to help pack meals, like former Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman. They’ve also had celebrities like Mariah the Scientist, Roscoe Dash and Young Dro, along with many others, lend their efforts.