Delta dedicates Hartsfield-Jackson Airport gate to Andruw Jones

Delta senior vice president and chief communications officer Tim Mapes (left), former Braves center fielder Andruw Jones (center), and Braves president and CEO Derek Schiller (right) were part of a dedication ceremony Friday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. (Courtesy of Delta)

Former Braves center fielder has Gate A25 dedicated in his honor.

Former Braves center fielder has Gate A25 dedicated in his honor.

Andruw Jones now has his own gate at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Delta and the Braves dedicated Gate A25 to Jones, the Braves’ legendary center fielder and soon-to-be Hall of Famer, during a ceremony Friday. Jones is to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 26.

Friday’s dedication honored Jones’ No. 25 jersey that he wore throughout his time with the Braves. Jones hit 434 career home runs and won 10 consecutive Gold Gloves from 1998–2007.

During the ceremony, Jones joined Delta and Braves leadership for a ribbon cutting and the unveiling of a permanent commemorative plaque featuring Delta and Braves memorabilia from the 90s and early 2000s.