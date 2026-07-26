Hall of Fame honors Bobby Cox during induction ceremony

Manager Bobby Cox, pictured watching the Braves work out in 2008, led the Braves to 2,504 wins, 14 straight division championships and a victory in the 1995 World Series. Cox died in May at age 84. (Vino Wong/AJC)

The longtime Braves skipper, who died in May, was called ‘one of the game’s most revered managers.’

The longtime Braves skipper, who died in May, was called ‘one of the game’s most revered managers.’

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — The National Baseball Hall of Fame honored the life and legacy of former Braves manager Bobby Cox during its induction ceremony Sunday. Cox died in May at age 84.

The Hall acknowledged three Hall of Famers who’ve died in the last year in Ryne Sandberg, Bill Mazeroski and Cox. Jane Forbes Clark, chairman of the board of directors of the Hall, said the following about Cox:

“The longtime Atlanta Braves manager ranks fourth all time with 2,504 victories, including six 100-win seasons. After serving as a player and a general manager, Bobby guided Atlanta to an unprecedented 14 consecutive division championships from 1991 to 2005 and led the franchise to the 1995 World Series title.