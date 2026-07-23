Georgia Tech baseball announces pair of coaching promotions

Georgia Tech head coach James Ramsey, right, announced two changes to his coaching staff Wednesday. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

The Jackets could again be among the top five teams in the country come preseason.

The Jackets could again be among the top five teams in the country come preseason.

Georgia Tech baseball shook up its coaching staff.

Coach James Ramsey announced Wednesday that pitching coach Matt Taylor was promoted to associate head coach, with assistant Josh Schulman named the team’s new recruiting coordinator.

Taylor has been on the Yellow Jackets’ staff since June 2023 after a brief one-year stint with the Atlanta Braves as an assistant pitching coordinator. He previously served as pitching coach and recruiting coordinator at Georgia State from 2019-22.

Since taking over as pitching coach, Taylor has overhauled the Jackets’ staff. It produced an ACC-best 4.36 earned run average in conference play and a program record 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in 2026.