Kent Schmidt forgoes MLB draft, will return to Georgia Tech for senior year

Georgia Tech’s Kent Schmidt, pictured here during an April game against Georgia, will return to the Yellow Jackets for his senior season. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Kent Schmidt is back.

Georgia Tech baseball’s starting first baseman will forgo the MLB Draft and play his senior season for the Yellow Jackets, the school announced in a post to X on Thursday.

Schmidt will provide the Jackets a veteran presence, with several of his teammates — including Vahn Lackey, Drew Burress and Ryan Zuckerman — expected to be picked in Saturday’s draft. He started in 53 games for the team in 2026, hitting .305 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 50 walks. He helped Tech record the most prolific offensive season in the Bat-ball Coefficient of Restitution era and win its first ACC Tournament title since 2014.