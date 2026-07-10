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Kent Schmidt forgoes MLB draft, will return to Georgia Tech for senior year

The first baseman led the Yellow Jackets in batting average in 2025.
Georgia Tech’s Kent Schmidt, pictured here during an April game against Georgia, will return to the Yellow Jackets for his senior season. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Georgia Tech’s Kent Schmidt, pictured here during an April game against Georgia, will return to the Yellow Jackets for his senior season. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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12 minutes ago

Kent Schmidt is back.

Georgia Tech baseball’s starting first baseman will forgo the MLB Draft and play his senior season for the Yellow Jackets, the school announced in a post to X on Thursday.

Schmidt will provide the Jackets a veteran presence, with several of his teammates — including Vahn Lackey, Drew Burress and Ryan Zuckerman — expected to be picked in Saturday’s draft. He started in 53 games for the team in 2026, hitting .305 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 50 walks. He helped Tech record the most prolific offensive season in the Bat-ball Coefficient of Restitution era and win its first ACC Tournament title since 2014.

He led the Jackets in batting average (.397) in 2025, recording 62 hits, 16 doubles, 5 home runs and 43 runs batted in. An injury forced Schmidt to miss 20 games, rendering him ineligible for All-ACC or All-America honors.

Schmidt, a Marietta native, initially began his collegiate career at Georgia Southern, slashing .321/.425/.432 in his sole season with the Eagles.