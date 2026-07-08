Georgia Tech athletics’ $175 million in revenue for 2026 fiscal year a record

Heightened demand for Georgia Tech season tickets contributed to a 55% rise in donations to the school’s TECH Fund, and the baseball program set a record for season tickets sold. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Improved numbers across the board lead to 12% year-over-year-growth, the school reported.

Improved numbers across the board lead to 12% year-over-year-growth, the school reported.

Georgia Tech athletics announced it set a record for revenue in 2025-26.

The program released its fiscal year revenue report Wednesday, and it brought in $175 million for the 2026 fiscal year that covered July 1, 2025, through June 30. That broke the previous record of $156 million in revenue set in 2024-25.

The school said in a news release the $19 million increase reflected 12% year-over-year improvement.

Substantial growth in fundraising led to the record year. The school received more than $100 million in donations to its Alexander-Tharpe Fund for the first time in its existence, which represented a 49% year-over-year increase, the school reported.