Georgia Tech athletics’ $175 million in revenue for 2026 fiscal year a record

Georgia Tech athletics announced it set a record for revenue in 2025-26.
The program released its fiscal year revenue report Wednesday, and it brought in $175 million for the 2026 fiscal year that covered July 1, 2025, through June 30. That broke the previous record of $156 million in revenue set in 2024-25.
The school said in a news release the $19 million increase reflected 12% year-over-year improvement.
Substantial growth in fundraising led to the record year. The school received more than $100 million in donations to its Alexander-Tharpe Fund for the first time in its existence, which represented a 49% year-over-year increase, the school reported.
Heightened demand for Tech season tickets contributed to a 55% rise in donations to the school’s TECH Fund. The school’s baseball program set a record for season tickets sold just one week after they became available for purchase.
Concerts held in Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field brought in what the school described in the release as a “multi-million-dollar revenue lift.” Artists Chris Brown and Bruno Mars performed at the 113-year-old venue.
The school reported a 31% rise in licensing revenue during the fiscal year. It said its partnership with Under Armour, which was launched July 1, is expected to “further expand product availability and retail distribution, while delivering the richer Tech gold apparel that fans have long requested.”