Atlanta Falcons Falcons want Bralen Trice to ‘show the world who he is’ after 2 lost seasons The 2024 third-round draft pick was sidelined by knee injuries in 2024 and 2025. Falcons outside linebacker Bralen Trice talks with a teammate during a preseason game against the Jaguars at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Daniel Flick 1 hour ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich spent his first summer back in Flowery Branch starting defensive meetings with the same three-word slogan: Heart, mind, fist. It’s the root of the identity tree he wanted the Falcons’ defense to grow in the midst of its turnaround last season. And one of the best examples of the catchphrase, in Ulbrich’s eyes, didn’t even get a chance to show it. Bralen Trice, the Falcons’ third-round pick in 2024, missed his rookie season after suffering a torn ACL in the preseason and reinjured the same knee after two preseason appearances in 2025. So, two years into a career that began with hopes he’d develop into a starting-caliber edge defender, Trice still hasn’t played a snap in the regular season, let alone been on the active roster.

But there’s light at the end of the tunnel. Trice participated fully in practice during OTAs and mandatory minicamp, working largely as an outside linebacker with the third-team defense, and is poised to compete for a roster spot when training camp starts July 29. And if nothing else, without a meaningful snap on film, he’s made Ulbrich a fan. “The thing I love about Bralen is, I know I talk ad nauseam about heart, mind, fist, but he’s a guy that lives that — strain, toughness, high-level process and execution and everything in between,” Ulbrich said during OTAs.

“So, I’m excited for us and, probably more importantly, for him to get out here and really show the world and, probably more importantly, himself who he is as a football player.”

The Falcons selected Trice at No. 74 overall after a five-year career at Washington headlined by a pair of first-team All-Pac-12 selections — and a connection that might power his career revival. His freshman and redshirt freshman seasons in 2019 and 2020 ultimately netted zero appearances, but he worked under John Timu, a graduate assistant and former Huskies player just getting his start in the coaching industry. Now, six years later, Timu is the Falcons’ outside linebackers coach and the man tasked with leading Trice through meetings, walkthroughs and position drills. It’s an important relationship, particularly for a player in Trice’s shoes after a two-year stretch as challenging physically as mentally. “He’s one of those guys that loves the game so much, and when he’s not out there, he’s hurt,” Ulbrich said. “It weighs so heavily on him.” Timu — with a preexisting bond powering him through — is as much psychiatrist as coach for Trice. Timu feels Trice has a weight off his shoulders and is in a clear head space entering the fall.

“We were tied together for a while, so that connection kind of helped his space,” Timu said during OTAs. “He can be open, he can have that approach where, ‘Hey, I’m accessible to you, whatever you’re dealing with, whether it’s on or off the field.’ So, he’s in a good space.” The Falcons are in a building-up process with Trice, which is another benefit for Timu in his first season as the sole position coach. They’re both, to a degree, starting from scratch and get to dictate their futures together. The first phase of Trice’s process centered around health. The early returns — full participation in summer practices — are promising. Timu said Trice looks “phenomenal.” Ulbrich called him “excellent.” And one of his new teammates, veteran outside linebacker Samson Ebukam, gave a scouting report that indicates Trice hasn’t lost any athleticism from his knee issues. “He’s fluid. Very fluid,” Ebukam said during minicamp. “I’ve been seeing just how he moves as well. He’s very fluid, like he doesn’t waste a lot of movement. So, because of that, I’m excited to see what he brings.”

The Falcons are excited for that, too, because they still don’t know. How could they? All they have is pad-free OTA and minicamp practices, plus a handful of training camp and preseason practices, to evaluate Trice’s professional potential. Still only 25 years old and with two seasons remaining on his rookie contract, Trice is an intriguing question mark in the Falcons’ pass-rushing equation. Uncertainty persists around James Pearce Jr.’s availability, though an NFL-issued suspension for his Feb. 7 arrest appears the likeliest outcome. Pearce aside, the Falcons have veteran newcomers in Ebukam, Cameron Thomas and Azeez Ojulari, along with second-year starter Jalon Walker, at outside linebacker. Thus, Trice’s path to a roster spot is murky. The coaches who played a central part in bringing him to the Falcons — Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake — are no longer with the organization. Neither is the general manager, Terry Fontenot. There’s no binding commitment from the Falcons’ new regime to Trice. There is, however, a chance for him to prove his worth and earn his place.