Falcons cut QB Trevor Siemian, have 6 players inactive entering training camp

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released quarterback Trevor Siemian amid a barrage of roster moves before the start of training camp Wednesday.
Along with Siemian’s exit, the Falcons placed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone and linebacker Troy Andersen on the active/physically unable to perform list.
The Falcons also put defensive end Zach Harrison and defensive tackle Anterior Thompson on the active/nonfootball injury list. All six players battling injuries will count toward the active roster.
The team’s veterans arrived Tuesday before the start of training camp Wednesday.
Siemian, 34, signed with the Falcons in March. He was expected to be in contention for the team’s No. 3 quarterback position, battling undrafted rookie Jack Strand for the job behind Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, who are competing for the starting job.
Siemian didn’t participate in OTAs or mandatory minicamp because of a calf injury.
Instead, the Falcons parted ways with Siemian, who has started 33 of 40 appearances dating back to 2015. He last played in a game in 2023, spending much of the past two seasons on the Titans’ practice squad along with a brief stint on their active roster.
Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski lauded Siemian’s veteran presence earlier this summer. Siemian played under Stefanski in 2018 with the Vikings, one of eight teams he’s been part of across the past 11 years.
“He has a wealth of knowledge,” Stefanski said of Siemian in May.
The Falcons decided they didn’t need it for training camp, and Strand, who attended Division II Minnesota State, Moorhead, may benefit.
Stefanski carried three quarterbacks on his Week 1 roster three of the last four years with the Browns, which gives Strand a legitimate chance to contend for a roster spot this preseason.