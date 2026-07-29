Falcons cut QB Trevor Siemian, have 6 players inactive entering training camp

Offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor participates in Falcons OTAs on Monday, June 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. Atlanta placed Taylor on the active/physically unable to perform list Wednesday. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons released quarterback Trevor Siemian amid a barrage of roster moves before the start of training camp Wednesday.

Along with Siemian’s exit, the Falcons placed offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor, defensive back Billy Bowman Jr., outside linebacker DeAngelo Malone and linebacker Troy Andersen on the active/physically unable to perform list.

The Falcons also put defensive end Zach Harrison and defensive tackle Anterior Thompson on the active/nonfootball injury list. All six players battling injuries will count toward the active roster.

The team’s veterans arrived Tuesday before the start of training camp Wednesday.

Siemian, 34, signed with the Falcons in March. He was expected to be in contention for the team’s No. 3 quarterback position, battling undrafted rookie Jack Strand for the job behind Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, who are competing for the starting job.