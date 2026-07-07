Atlanta Braves Braves honor 2021 World Series champion A.J. Minter in return to Atlanta Minter made 384 appearances for the Braves, the third most in franchise history. Atlanta Braves pitcher A.J. Minter throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the eighth inning at Truist Park, Saturday, April 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Gabriel Burns 49 minutes ago Share

The Braves honored their former reliever A.J. Minter during Monday’s game against his Mets, which was the conclusion of Minter’s first series back at Truist Park as a rival. Minter, 32, made 384 appearances for the Braves, the third most in franchise history. His eight years in Atlanta featured the highest highs and lowest lows, and the results of Minter’s perseverance made him among the more illustrious relievers the team has had. The Braves showed a tribute video of Minter early in the game. It was a montage of his highlights capped by a “Thanks for the memories” graphic. Minter’s warm-up song “Halftime” by Homebwoi and Ying Yang Twins echoed throughout Truist Park. He stepped out of the bullpen and tipped his cap to the audience.

Minter pitched in two games this series, including leaving two runners stranded Monday. He surrendered a homer Thursday to friend and former teammate Matt Olson, who joked about the instance after the game, saying he’d wait on Minter to reach out to him since he FaceTimed Minter after the southpaw struck him out during a battle earlier this season in Queens. Overall, Minter had a 3.28 ERA while striking out 10.9 hitters per nine innings in a Braves uniform. He was an indelible figure in The Night Shift, the famed Braves’ bullpen that helped propel the franchise to its 2021 World Series championship. Minter had six scoreless outings in eight appearances during that run. He followed with a 2.82 ERA and 211 strikeouts against 47 walks across the next three seasons.

“Hopefully let the fans know I’m truly grateful, and we accomplished something truly special,” Minter told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution during his first spring training with the Mets in 2025. “We’ll always have that (2021 World Series title) the rest of our lives. Now it’s a new chapter, and I’m going to try to beat those guys.”