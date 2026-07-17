Atlanta Braves Braves’ first-rounder Gracia recaps ‘pretty cool’ first week in organization Gracia hopes the Braves’ impressive track record of developing prospects into big-league contributors continues with him. Virginia's AJ Gracia runs during an NCAA college baseball game against North Dakota State, Feb. 22, 2026, in DeLand, Fla. (Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP)

By Fisher Isbell 16 minutes ago Share

AJ Gracia’s big-league dream came true last week when the Braves took him No. 9 overall in the MLB draft. The first-round outfielder out of the University of Virginia spent his first day at Truist Park on Friday surrounded by family and friends. Six days into his MLB career, the realization has yet to set in for the Monroe, New Jersey, native. “Getting here today was pretty cool,” Gracia said. “Going up in the office and kind of looking at the field, I don’t know if you can really describe that feeling. It’s been amazing. I’m not sure if it’s really hit yet. I’m sure once I get out and start playing, it’ll start to feel more real.”

Growing up an hour from New York, Gracia followed the Yankees as a kid. He said Friday that star Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has been a player he’s kept up with. “The way he goes about the game every day is something that, obviously, I’d love to model myself after,” Gracia said of Acuña. Some of Gracia’s friends in New Jersey follow the Mets, who are now one of his National League East rivals. He hopes to haunt his Met-loving friends in a manner similar to Braves Hall of Famer Chipper Jones. “I’m hoping I can torture them for a couple years, for sure,” Gracia said.

He enters a farm system that has rejuvenated itself in recent years through the draft. Fellow outfielder Eric Hartman — who was a 20th-round pick in 2024 — has rocketed through the ranks and is currently the team’s No. 2 overall prospect.