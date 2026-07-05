Atlanta Braves Behind All-Star Chris Sale, Braves beat Mets for second straight win Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale delivers to a New York Mets batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 4, 2026, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Erik S. Lesser)

By Chad Bishop 41 minutes ago Share

On a night he was named an All-Star for the third straight season and 10th time in his career, pitcher Chris Sale led the Braves in an 14-3 blasting of the Mets on Saturday at Truist Park. Sale went five-plus innings, worked around seven hits, walked two and struck out three on what would not be considered his best start of the season. Yet he was competitive enough to hold the Braves’ early lead before turning it over to his mates in the bullpen. And getting 14 runs of support added icing to the cake that was, in the end, a special day.

“It’s special, and I appreciate it. It’s just crazy to think about, honestly,” Sale said. “I try to look at myself the same way I always have. And even just talking with some of the guys, like I remember being a 9-year-old kid, 12-year-old kid, going through high school, getting into college, you make it to the big leagues and — there’s nothing like the first one (All-Star Game). The first one’s always, I think, the most special. “But this is something that I enjoyed watching with my dad when I was a kid. I always watched the All-Star game, we watched Home Run Derby, so I’ll never take it lightly, and I’ll never take it for granted, and I’ll always appreciate it.” Sale’s first serious blemish of the night didn’t come until the fifth when the 1-2 fastball he threw to Tyrone Taylor was hammered into the seats in left. Taylor’s solo shot was the first home run Sale allowed in 46 2/3 innings, which was the longest active streak by a starting pitcher in MLB. Sale’s second mistake was a 2-2 fastball up-and-in to Mark Vientos that Vientos belted out to left for a two-run homer in the sixth. That cut the Braves’ once 6-0 lead to 6-3.

Sale left later in the sixth after hitting Francisco Alvarez with a full-count pitch. The Truist Park faithful still appreciated the effort, showering Sale with applause as he strode toward the home dugout.

“It just seemed like they figured something out in that last inning,” Sale said. “I don’t know if my stuff got a little flatter, or if they just found a way to get through it. Just seemed like they were kinda on everything there in that last inning. “It was pretty good start up until then, and then the train kind of got off the tracks there a little bit. But, hey, guys picked me up when I needed ‘em to and that’s what this game is about. When your offense explodes like that, you can kind of have a (bad) one and it’ll sneak by.” The veteran lefty was given an early lead to work with and never looked back. Eli White hit his fourth home run of the season in the second inning, a solo shot that carried into the left field corner and sneaked over the wall. It was the right fielder’s first homer since June 13, which came against the Mets in New York. Michael Harris II’s RBI single to right with two outs and the bases loaded in the third put the Braves up 2-0. That brought up White, who was jammed on a 1-0 cutter and hit an innocent and lazy fly ball behind shortstop for what should have been the third out of the inning.

But Taylor, playing center field, and Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor got to the ball at the same time — Lindor hit the deck at the last second, and Taylor dropped the ball, and Braves’ baserunners were off to the races for what was scored a double. It gave the Braves a 5-0 lead and White four RBIs in two at-bats, and also gave the Braves four straight games scoring at least five runs for the first time since May 19-22. With one out in the fourth, Mauricio Dubón jumped on a hanging changeup in a 2-2 count and launched his ninth home run of the season just inside the left field foul pole. Dubón is now one homer shy of his career high for home runs in a single season set in 2023 with the Astros. After Sale (9-6) departed in the sixth, Dylan Lee entered a two-on, none-out situation and did what Lee has been doing all season. He followed his All-Star teammate by pitching like one himself and struck out all three batters he faced on 11 pitches. That allowed the momentum to shift away from the visitors, and the Braves seized the moment in the bottom half of the inning. Joey Bart belted an RBI double off the wall in center, and Dubón plated another with an RBI groundout to second, both runs coming against Mets reliever Austin Warren.