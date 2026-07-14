Georgia Bulldogs Andrew Smart turns heads with throwing session at Georgia practice facility Coach Kirby Smart’s youngest son is a class of 2030 prospect — with college offers that include rival Georgia Tech. Andrew Smart, a rising freshman quarterback for Athens Academy and the youngest son of UGA football coach Kirby Smart, participates in a 7-on-7 practice at Clarke Central High School on Tuesday, July 7, 2026, in Athens. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Connor Riley 18 minutes ago Share

Georgia football fans have grown accustomed to seeing the youngest son of coach Kirby Smart on game days. But as he begins his high school career this fall, it is becoming clear Andrew Smart is going to make a good bit of news with his play on the field. Earlier this summer, Andrew earned his first two college offers from Georgia Tech and Colorado State. That the younger Smart’s first offer came from rival Georgia Tech certainly raised some eyebrows around the state. On Monday night, Andrew showed off his skills as a passer when the 2030 prospect released a highlight reel from a recent throwing session.

Astute Georgia fans will note that the session took place inside Georgia’s indoor practice facility. Andrew, who will be a freshman at Athens Academy, will look to continue to improve as both a player and prospect. As he becomes a bigger prospect, it will be interesting to see how much he is around Georgia’s program. Andrew has been a fixture on the sidelines, as he’s often played catch on the field before games.

After Georgia’s win against Auburn last season, Kirby shared that he and Andrew got to take a special trip together on the day of the game.