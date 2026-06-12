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Andrew Smart, son of Kirby, gets first scholarship offer from a Georgia rival

The UGA head coach’s youngest son is a 2030 quarterback prospect.
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Georgia beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, November 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Georgia beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, November 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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19 minutes ago

Andrew Smart, Kirby’s youngest son, received his first collegiate scholarship offer on Thursday, as he announced the offer on his Instagram page.

But the offer didn’t come from his father, the head coach at Georgia. It came from Brent Key, Georgia Tech’s head coach.

Andrew Smart was at Georgia Tech on Thursday and participated in a seven-on-seven tournament. Smart was photographed chatting with Key during the event, with the post quickly going viral.

Smart is a 2030 quarterback prospect who will play for Athens Academy this fall. Smart is still a ways off from enrolling in college, as he’ll enter his freshman year of high school this fall.

Andrew Smart is one of three Smart children, with twins Weston and Julia heading off to college this year. Weston was an accomplished tennis player, while Julia participated in track. Kirby Smart showed up in support of Julia at the Georgia High School state track meet in May.

Both of Andrew Smart’s parents were athletes at the University of Georgia, as Kirby Smart was an All-SEC safety while Mary Beth Smart was a member of the women’s basketball team. Kirby Smart has frequently pointed out that the family’s athleticism comes from his wife.

Andrew Smart was not the only son of an SEC coach to receive an offer from Georgia Tech on Thursday, as Knox Kiffin, son of Lane, earned one as well. Kiffin is a 2028 quarterback prospect.

Georgia and Georgia Tech don’t often go head-to-head on the recruiting trail, but the two sides do match up on the field every year. Kirby Smart is 8-1 against Georgia Tech, having won the last eight games in the series. Key is 0-4 against Georgia since first taking over as Georgia Tech’s interim coach during the 2022 season. The last three games in the rivalry were all one-score Georgia victories.

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

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