Georgia Bulldogs Andrew Smart, son of Kirby, gets first scholarship offer from a Georgia rival The UGA head coach’s youngest son is a 2030 quarterback prospect. Georgia Tech head coach Brent Key and Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shake hands after Georgia beat Georgia Tech during an NCAA college football game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Friday, November 28, 2025 in Atlanta. Georgia won 16-9 over Georgia Tech. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Connor Riley 19 minutes ago Share

Andrew Smart, Kirby’s youngest son, received his first collegiate scholarship offer on Thursday, as he announced the offer on his Instagram page. But the offer didn’t come from his father, the head coach at Georgia. It came from Brent Key, Georgia Tech’s head coach.

Andrew Smart was at Georgia Tech on Thursday and participated in a seven-on-seven tournament. Smart was photographed chatting with Key during the event, with the post quickly going viral. Smart is a 2030 quarterback prospect who will play for Athens Academy this fall. Smart is still a ways off from enrolling in college, as he’ll enter his freshman year of high school this fall. Andrew Smart is one of three Smart children, with twins Weston and Julia heading off to college this year. Weston was an accomplished tennis player, while Julia participated in track. Kirby Smart showed up in support of Julia at the Georgia High School state track meet in May.