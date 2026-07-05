Atlanta Hawks 5 things to watch for as Hawks’ Summer League continues in Las Vegas The Atlanta Hawks 2026 NBA Draft picks (from left) Kingston Flemings, Henri Veesaar and Zuby Ejiofor arrive for their introductory press conference at the Emory Sports Medicine Complex, Thursday, June 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

By Lauren Williams 37 minutes ago Share

The Hawks return to Summer League action on Thursday, this time in Las Vegas. They open up play against the Spurs at 4:30 p.m. ET. Here are five questions concerning the Hawks’ Summer League players and what to watch out for: 1. How does Kingston Flemings build off of play at Salt Lake City? The Hawks saw promise in the No. 8 overall pick in the first two games of Summer League. Flemings did good things on both sides of the ball, especially after re-acclimating to the game. He didn’t shy away from defensive assignments, picking up opponents full court. He was a menace on the perimeter, averaging 2.5 steals per game. He also never gave up plays and got back in transition to disrupt breakaways.

The 19-year-old’s ball security also came as advertised, as he had just one turnover in each of the two games he played in Salt Lake City. Couple that with his average of 13 points per game, and Flemings gave the Hawks some solid production. Flemings will look to score the ball a little more efficiently, especially with a little more feel for NBA speed and size. His finishes at the rim may have been the shakiest part of his game. 2. Do the Hawks’ rookie bigs continue to find their footing? The Hawks saw some positives out of both rookie bigs Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar over the last three games. Ejiofor had a breakout night on Monday, as he scored 19 points and had 15 rebounds. It followed the 11 rebounds he collected on Saturday evening. It affirmed the pre-draft scouting reports on his hustle and activity on the floor.

Veesaar looked comfortable in his first start on Tuesday, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists. Veesaar moved his feet well and had several moments where he flashed potential as a rim protector.

3. Can second-year forward Asa Newell settle into the flow of the game faster? Newell’s outings in Salt Lake City weren’t as dominant as one may expect from a second-year player. But he still had a few flashes of solid decision and shot making in his two games against the Jazz and Thunder. He averaged 14 points and six rebounds per game. Now with the Hawks in their second stage of the Summer League, Newell should have some rhythm. So, he should be able to settle in a little faster. 4. Who stands out as a two-way candidate for the Hawks? The Hawks have some two-way contracts they need to decide on. Both RayJ Dennis and Keshon Gilbert are reportedly signed to two-year, two-way deals and are on the second year of that contract. But the Hawks could still shuffle things around if someone else stands out. Jacob Toppin, who played on a two-way last season with the Hawks, had a strong showing on Wednesday night. Gabe Madsen, who started the first two Summer League games in Salt Lake City, has had an impact as a floor spacer and rebounder.