Atlanta Falcons What we learned from first day of Falcons mandatory minicamp The quarterback race remains wide open, and James Pearce Jr. is at minicamp. Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks Michael Penix Jr. (left) and Tua Tagovailoa practice in May. (Mike Stewart/AP)

By Daniel Flick 48 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Long before he became an NFL position coach — let alone the Falcons’ head coach — Kevin Stefanski oversaw a different domain: weather. From 2006 to 2008, Stefanski was the Minnesota Vikings’ assistant to the head coach. Among his job responsibilities was telling coach Brad Childress the forecast for the day and, ultimately, deciding whether to practice inside or outside.

Stefanski had three Minneapolis meteorologists on speed dial, and he’d call each morning to consult experts on their opinions for that day’s forecast. Apps and weather sites weren’t around. Childress had only Stefanski, who put his fate in the hands of meteorologists. One day, they led him astray. “It’s going to pour,” they said. “Lightning, etc.” Stefanski told Childress they’d practice inside, and the mid-twentysomething started doing his rain dance. It didn’t work. “We’re starting practice, and it is so sunny outside. It is gorgeous outside,” Stefanski said. “We’re practicing, and I can still see (five-time first-team All-Pro guard) Steve Hutchinson staring at me like: ‘This was your call to come in here? This was you?’ I have PTSD when it comes to those type of decisions.” Stefanski and his staff made the right call Tuesday, as clouds held off and the Falcons finished their first mandatory minicamp practice in Flowery Branch.

And although weather apps may help him forecast his practice location for the day, Stefanski has no crystal ball, no external aid, to predict the Falcons’ starting quarterback this fall.

Here’s what we learned about the quarterbacks — and much more — during Tuesday’s practice. QBs are steady as race remains wide-open The Falcons have escalated Michael Penix Jr.’s volume throughout the third phase of the offseason program, which began May 18, and Penix saw considerable snaps in 7-on-7s Tuesday. He still isn’t cleared for 11-on-11s, which resulted in Tua Tagovailoa seeing the bulk of those snaps, but said he hopes to be a full participant come training camp. “I’m right where I need to be,” Penix said. “Still making strides, day to day. Not 100% yet, but I know I will be right on time.” Neither Penix nor Tagovailoa made any gaudy throws Tuesday; both were solid and avoided turnovers. Penix had a few overthrows — high, uncatchable — in a red-zone period but also threw a nice pass to tight end Austin Hooper for what would have been a touchdown had Hooper finished the lunging catch. Penix’s arm talent continues to impress, and he fit several passes into marginal windows on the sideline and over the middle.

Most encouraging for Penix, this was the most aggressive he’s been in an open-to-media practice this summer. He was unafraid to push the ball downfield and try to create explosives, and although his ball placement was inconsistent, his willingness to try is a marked improvement. Tagovailoa overthrew a deep shot down the left sideline but again proved accurate in the short and immediate game. He found receiver Casey Washington three times — twice over the middle and once on the sideline — and heavily targeted tight ends during his red-zone period. Undrafted rookie Jack Strand was efficient in limited 11-on-11 reps, throwing a high-velocity bullet to receiver Dylan Drummond and showing reasonable straight-line speed in a scramble setting. Rookies trending in different directions The Falcons’ 2026 draft class is nearing the end of the finish line, the last day of a 10½-month sprint from their final college football training camp through the season, predraft process and initiation to the NFL. Those six members — cornerback Avieon Terrell, receiver Zachariah Branch, linebackers Kendal Daniels and Harold Perkins Jr., defensive tackle Anterio Thompson, and offensive tackle Ethan Onianwa — are in a variety of different places entering the summer break.

Terrell, who worked only in individual periods the first two weeks of OTAs, has been part of the third-team defense early in his introduction to 7-on-7 and 11-on-11. Branch, meanwhile, has made several explosive plays and drawn praise from teammates. He dropped a pass Tuesday and immediately did pushups — it was perhaps his first real miscue in a media viewing portion yet. Elsewhere, he was first in the Falcons’ punt return rotation and figures to make an impact on special teams this fall. Perkins has been the most pleasant surprise. To open 7-on-7s Tuesday, he took first-team snaps as an off-ball linebacker, aligning over the center’s shoulder in a traditional “mug” look. And although he later settled into his second-team role behind Divine Deablo and Christian Harris, Perkins also joined safety Jessie Bates III and tight end Hooper on the punt protection team, a nod to his spot on that depth chart, too. Onianwa took first-team snaps at right tackle in the team’s June 8 OTA practice but has largely worked as a backup. Daniels hasn’t yet participated in a practice. He was in a boot during the team’s second OTA practice May 19, and although he’s been boot-free for at least three weeks, Stefaski said the fourth-round pick is “still rehabbing” an undisclosed lower-body injury.

Thompson, a sixth-round pick from Washington, is in a similar position. Although Daniels has at least been visible as an onlooker at practice, Thompson hasn’t yet been spotted. “Injury-related,” Stefanski said. “But he’s working through it.” Branch and Perkins are the clear winners from the first month among the rookie class. The team still anticipates Terrell will make a big impact this fall, but he hasn’t been put into that position quite yet. Exploring ‘all options’ at right tackle The Falcons practiced without presumed starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor, who’s rehabbing from an undisclosed injury and worked on a side field Tuesday. Taylor has started 111 games at tackle as a professional, and despite participating in only walk-throughs thus far, he’s impressed Stefanski. “He’s doing a very good job,” Stefanski said. “Jawaan’s a pro. Very intelligent. He’s picking everything up, just not ready yet to do too much.”

With Taylor still sidelined, Michael Jerrell took first-team snaps at right tackle, which is the blindside for Penix and Tagovailoa. The Falcons, who lost Kaleb McGary to a surprising retirement in April, are still searching for a solidified answer at the position. Taylor, Jerrell, Onianwa and 2025 seventh-round pick Jack Nelson all have experience at right tackle, as does Wanya Morris, whom the team acquired June 4 from the Kansas City Chiefs. “We’ll continue to explore all sorts of options there,” Stefanski said. “And push our guys.” Morris attended Grayson High School and was a third-round pick in 2023. He started 16 of his 43 appearances with the Chiefs. The Falcons dealt a 2027 sixth-round pick to receive Morris and a 2027 seventh-round selection. On Tuesday, Morris took snaps as a reserve left tackle for offensive line coach Bill Callahan’s unit.

“Excited to get our hands on him, get to work,” Stefanski said. “Wired the right way. We’ll get him with coach Callahan and just get to work.” James Pearce Jr. returns to facility For the first time since being arrested and charged Feb. 7 after an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. practiced with the Falcons. Pearce, who’s in a diversion program and could have all charges dropped so long as he doesn’t violate his conditions, participated in weight room and individual activities but didn’t see any snaps in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 periods. The team leader with 10½ sacks last season, Pearce finished third in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race. Defensive tackle Brandon Dorlus said he was happy to see Pearce back in the locker room. “He’s just got to come back, earn the trust of his teammates,” Dorlus said. “I think everybody is happy he’s back. Just got to get back, get into shape, win some football games.”