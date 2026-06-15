Sports National pride for Cape Verde after draw: ‘Just to be here today is a win’ Draw against powerful Spain team is a win for Cape Verde fans. Cape Verde fans celebrate a 0-0 draw with Spain in Group H match at Atlanta Stadium (Mercedes-Benz Stadium) on Monday, June 15, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Rod Beard 40 minutes ago Share

It’s not quite David and Goliath or Mike Tyson versus Buster Douglas. Or even the Miracle on Ice.

Those were upsets, where the underdog pulled the big upset. Cape Verde, the tiny island nation in West Africa, didn’t beat Spain. But they came close — and that’s a story in itself. The fact is Cape Verde, in its first-ever World Cup appearance, held Spain scoreless and escaped with an unlikely, stunning draw Monday at Atlanta Stadium. It’s a tie that felt like a win for Cape Verde, ranked No. 64 in the world. “Just to be here today is a win. It’s the first time ever that Cape Verde is in the World Cup on this big stage here. That means a lot to us,” said Ailton De Pina, a Cape Verdean who lives in Rhode Island. “Then, with 0-0, that’s a big win for us. We didn’t expect that, but we came here to support our country.

“I can’t describe the sensation. It’s too much. It was amazing.”

The celebration started in the final minutes of extra time, when Cape Verde had their best scoring chances. Diney Borges looked to score on a header, but Spain’s goalkeeper made the save. By then, the fans already were revving up for what would be a resounding result in the first week of a World Cup where the favored teams have prevailed. Not this time. The small island made a big impression, and in the aftermath, their fans spilled out of the stadium and continued the celebration in the surrounding areas. “I was expecting that a lot of Cape Verdeans would come here to support their country because it’s their first time in the World Cup. I’m proud of them,” said Edmar Da Cruz, a Cape Verdean who likes in Yonkers, New York. “After the game, everybody’s calling us. We have the emotion, not just about the draw. It’s the kind of people we are, and we want the world to see that. It’s not about the score. It’s about the humble islands.”