Georgia Bulldogs How spring success illustrates UGA AD’s emphasis on all sports, not just football Josh Brooks, Georgia coaches share methodology for success in SEC. “I think that Josh having gone all the way through the trenches of athletics makes him unique,” UGA's soccer coach said of director of athletics Josh Brooks. “He understands the grind of all of the jobs in the program.” (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

By Mike Griffith 10 minutes ago Share

ATHENS — Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks wants to win at everything. Brooks is like most any other athletic director in that respect, but he doesn’t quantify success solely by wins and losses, and his approach is unique. “I think that Josh having gone all the way through the trenches of athletics makes him unique,” said UGA soccer’s Keidane McAlpine, one of five national championship coaches on Brooks’ roster. “He understands the grind of all of the jobs in the program.” But more than anything, Brooks supports his programs and coaches in a most personable way. “Josh is someone you know will always have your back,” UGA baseball coach Wes Johnson said. “This is a person who is passionate about his programs, and you see that with the support he provides.”

Brooks’ savvy hire of Johnson, previously a journeyman assistant coach at the collegiate and MLB levels, has gotten more attention with the Bulldogs making their first College World Series appearance since 2008. It’s fair to say the hiring of Johnson was considered a reach by some at the time because of the lack of head coaching experience, but the background McAlpine noted gave the Georgia AD the confidence to trust his gut. It’s not surprising when one considers Brooks’ football background and the confident coaches he worked under, from his days as a lowly football team manager under Nick Saban at LSU, to his student assistant stint under Jimbo Fisher and director of ops role under Mark Richt before his ascension to administration. At a time when Georgia football generates almost 90% of the school’s donation and ticket revenue, having that level of expertise in the sport is of obvious importance.

UGA president Jere Morehead elevated Brooks from executive associate director of athletics into the AD chair in January 2021, making him the youngest athletic director in the Power Five ranks at that time.

Around 5½ years later, Brooks will open the fall semester as the SEC’s seventh-longest tenured athletic director, while also ranking as fourth youngest, at 46 years old. Age and year of hire of SEC ADs, from longest tenure Scott Stricklin (56): Florida, hired November 2016

Greg Byrne (54): Alabama, hired March 2017

Hunter Yurachek (57): Arkansas, hired December 2017

Chris Del Conte (58): Texas, hired December 2017

Keith Carter (49), Ole Miss, hired November 2019

Candice Lee (47): Vanderbilt, hired May 2020

Josh Brooks (46): Georgia, hired January 2021

Danny White (46): Tennessee, hired January 2021

John Cohen (59): Auburn, hired October 2022

Zac Selmon (40): Mississippi State, hired January 2023

Trev Alberts (55): Texas A&M, hired March 2024

Laird Veatch (54): Missouri, hired April 2024

Jeremiah Donati (48): South Carolina, hired December 2024

Verge Ausberry (56): LSU, hired November 2025

Roger Denny (43): Oklahoma, hired January 2026

J Batt (44): Kentucky, hired June 2026 Brooks recently showed just how much his wisdom goes beyond his years when he took an unprecedented stand on the national stage. Brooks triggered national headlines when he declared the Bulldogs would not schedule Texas Tech in any sports in the wake of a case that saw a local judge overrule the NCAA’s lifetime ban on a quarterback who gambled on his own team. “It was an important moment for a highly respected AD to take that position,” SEC Network host Paul Finebaum told the AJC. “It set the tone and showed a great deal of principal.”

Numbers game Results, not praise, are what Brooks seeks, and in 2025, four Georgia teams won national championships, tying a school record for the most titles in a single athletics season while emphasizing the student-athlete experience. Third-year coach Wes Johnson led UGA to an SEC regular season title, the school’s first-ever SEC tourney title and a top four finish in the program’s first trip to the College World Series since 2008. Brooks’ decision to hire Johnson was second-guessed at the time — Johnson was a journeyman assistant who hadn’t been a head coach before. “Josh has made a lot of great hires, but (Johnson) has got to be at or near the top,” Morehead said last week. “(Johnson) has done a fantastic job, and how do you compare his record to any other record over a three-year span.” Brooks is optimistic UGA will finish in the top 10 of the Division I Learfield Director’s Cup Standings, which rank programs on their cumulative success.

UGA has 12 top-10 Director Cup finishes in school history, two of them coming under Brooks in the past five years. Brooks tracks program metrics closely, but as he explained in an exclusive interview with The Atlanta-Journal Constitution last week, “While it’s a very important metric to me, it’s not the bottom line.” Brooks said he values the student experience most, and for him that means hiring elite coaches and providing competitive facilities. Both of those things require money, and the arrow is pointing up for Georgia athletics in that respect, with the program ranking among the most valuable in the nation. Per the most recent CNBC collegiate sports program valuations, UGA jumped from seventh nationally in 2024 ($950 million) to being tied for fourth (with Michigan) in 2025 with a $1.16 billion valuation.

Kirby Smart’s football program is clearly the cash cow, bringing in $38.9 million of the $42.1 million of UGA’s ticket revenue in the 2025 fiscal year, and $44.1 million of the $52.1 million of contributions. But Brooks, per his coaches, brings passion and planning into the equation for all the Bulldogs’ sports programs. Realistic expectations “I’m looking at the trajectory of the programs, but I think you’ve got to be honest about the expectations in each program,” Brooks said. “I know, and each of our coaches know, the different level of support each sport receives relative to their peers. “Certain sports are more heavily invested in at certain schools than others. Of course we want to beat all of them, but you’ve got to be realistic about it, because we can’t be the top spender in all 21 of our sports.” UGA has, however, provided full scholarships for all the Bulldogs athletes in the wake of the House vs. NCAA settlement, even as football and basketball NIL costs soar amid a fluid landscape.

Each day, it seems, there are questions about eligibility and transfer rules, along with the uncertainty of name, image licensing clearinghouse action in the first year of the College Sports Commission. Brooks, as a member of the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee, stays abreast of the changes, the better to serve collegiate athletics, with his knowledge benefiting all his programs. “As choppy as the waters are, Josh has been able to provide some stability with his strong support staff providing critical continuity that he’s managed,” former UGA athletic director Greg McGarity said. “I’m proud to see him excel in all areas, from the financial aspect to the academics,” said McGarity, who served as UGA’s athletic director 2010-2020 before moving on to his current role as president and CEO of Gator Bowl Sports. “I also think Josh’s ability to evaluate people in general, coaches or staff, is outstanding. The right hires are important. Everything is on the right path for Josh and Georgia to have sustained success.”

All about the coaches Smart has played a key role in Brooks’ success, but the two-time national champion coach stressed how Brooks’ athletic director experience and management has been just as important, as well as the nonrevenue programs. “For the past five years football and collegiate athletics, in general, have been a super volatile space,” Smart said. “Georgia has been lucky to have a leader like Josh Brooks who has worked in football operations and administration, understands the dynamics of our sport’s business and who has helped us navigate many of the challenges we have faced and continue to face. “No one has the quick answer, and there are certainly future challenges to come, but it has been reaffirming for our athletic association to have a leader like Josh who is working to navigate this landscape.” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey weighed in, noting how Brooks has helped lead collegiate athletics as a whole. “Josh has been a resource for me, in fact, I think the respect for him and his knowledge is why he’s become a lot more involved nationally, working on the (NCAA) football oversight committee,” Sankey said. “I greatly appreciate how he’s led. You know, he’s really led in a seamless way and has things (at Georgia) going well.”

Four of UGA’s head coaches took time recently to share stories of their hiring process with Brooks, providing more insight into how the Georgia athletic director operates behind the scenes. Tony Baldwin: Softball Georgia knew what they had in Baldwin, a celebrated hitting coach who had been on staff with NFCA Hall of Fame coach Lu Harris-Champer since 2015. But when a change occurred in the athletic director’s office in 2021, what was once a given — a promotion to head coach — was suddenly in doubt for Baldwin. “From our 2018 World Series on, every year I was getting head coaching opportunities, but my family loved Athens and I didn’t want to leave,” Baldwin said. “Then there was one coaching opening that presented a great opportunity, and Greg McGarity brought me in and I felt gave me some assurances. “But then there was a change, and I swallowed hard,” he said. “I kept the faith, though, as Josh had been so supportive of the program through our (2021) run through the World Series.”

Baldwin knew that Brooks, as he had done in all of his coaching searches, would cast a wide net and consider all options. “So there was still some, ‘Is this going to happen?’” Baldwin said. “I remember when I was out recruiting and Josh called and offered me the job, and I said to him, ‘Just one second.’” Baldwin said he placed his hand over the phone and yelled with joy. “Josh said, ‘Does that mean you’re going to take the job?’” Baldwin said with a laugh. “I said, ‘Heck yeah.’” Baldwin had been around Brooks enough to know what he was getting in an athletic director, and Brooks knew from the outgoing UGA players that Baldwin was the team choice, too, as pitcher Mary Wilson Avant openly campaigned for him to get the job.

An SEC coach from a rival school phoned Brooks, too, and said, “If you don’t hire Tony, we will.” Brooks has been rewarded with a head coach who has brought consistency, having made NCAA Super Regionals four consecutive years, a play or two away from returning to the Women’s College World Series. “I know when we get over the hump and get back to Oklahoma City next year or the year after, Josh is going to be as excited as anyone,” said Baldwin, who loses only two seniors off this year’s team and has a strong recruiting class lined up. “We feel really good about where we’re at.” Baldwin credits Brooks for much of that, as UGA built a state-of-the-art $38 million softball facility that checked off most every box on his wish list. “Josh understands our lives as coaches and our situations, and he’s such a competitor,” Baldwin said. “I had the opportunity to work for Mark Hollis at Michigan State, and he set a standard, and Josh is like that — so personable, and fun and always on your side.”

Baldwin, who began his coaching career in baseball, knows better than anyone it’s not a given. To Brooks’ delight, Baldwin has maintained his presence as true developer of people, as well as players, leading to his immense popularity and close-knit teams. “Josh told me he’d never interviewed a coach that had the (player) support I had,” Baldwin said. “And he has never taken a step back in his support of our program.” Caryl Smith Gilbert: Men’s and women’s track Smith Gilbert was in high demand after building USC track into a powerhouse program from 2014 to 2021, winning multiple national coach of the year honors, including her final season with the Trojans when her women’s team won a second national title under her direction. Brooks, one year into his tenure and with a burning desire to put Georgia track at the top, asked for and was granted permission by USC to talk to their elite coach.

“Josh started talking about how much he loved track, and I was like ‘Yeah, yeah,’ Smith Gilbert said, sharing the skepticism she held at the time. “But then he started talking about things that only a person who loves track would know and talk about … there’s no A.D. that gives two cents about track, so if you can find that, that’s a luxury. He knew track, and that intrigued me.” Suddenly, Brooks’ top candidate had reason to have interest in the potential Georgia track might offer. “The thing that stuck me the most was everyone at Georgia was aware of what it takes in recruiting — it was ‘for recruiting we do this, and for recruiting we do that,’” Smith Gilbert recalled of her interviews with Brooks and UGA staff in 2021. “That (recruiting) was a major question for me, because I was coming out of winning a national championship. Could I recruit to Georgia and win the national championship? Based on what Georgia was telling me, I knew it was possible.”

At the time, Smith Gilbert didn’t know a state-of-the-art track facility would be in UGA’s future, but she knew the program had gotten close to winning a national title in 2018 before the Trojans beat UGA in the mile relay to come from one point behind the Bulldogs to win the women’s national title. Brooks reminded Smith Gilbert of that meet and that event, further impressing her with his depth of knowledge of the program. “Josh is just so easy to talk to, he understands things, he doesn’t get rattled,” Smith Gilbert said. “He doesn’t put pressure on you, he tells you what he wants, and then he leaves you alone to do your job.” Keidane McAlpine: Women’s soccer McAlpine had 15 years of head coaching experience, including eight at USC where the Trojans captured the 2016 national championship, when the UGA soccer job opened in 2021. He was ready for a change and already had Georgia on his mind.

“I had been through three ADs and two school presidents at USC, so I’d seen a fair share of distractions,” said McAlpine, who coached the Trojans to a 14-3-3 record and second place finish in the Pac-12 in his final season in Los Angeles. “The timing was right for me, as the last time the Georgia job had come open (2015), I had just gotten to USC, but I kept Georgia in the back of my mind.” McAlpine shared why the Bulldogs’ job quickly went to the front of his mind after visiting with another former national championship USC coach — track’s Caryl Smith Gilbert, who had plenty to say about the UGA culture and its athletic director. “I knew Caryl was always about being the best, and my conversations from her about Georgia, I heard about Josh and who he is, and that he’s very transparent,” McAlpine said. “The more I thought about it, the more it made sense, and then Josh was great in sharing his vision about how he supports all sports having success and transitioning this soccer program.”

Brooks, McAlpine said, is an ideal athletic director to work for and with for several reasons. “We (as coaches) want a partner in this. We want someone in the trenches with us, and someone who can help us make sure our teams can perform at the highest level,” McAlpine said. “Josh’s competitiveness, not just for our soccer program but all of his programs, makes him a great partner in creating a competitive environment where we can care for our student athletes in the proper way, but also, push our student athletes.” Brooks and McAlpine agreed the first goal was for Georgia women’s soccer to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time in eight years, and McAlpine wasted no time making that happen with a 12-5-3 first-year record. “When I first took the job, he said, ‘Do you really think you can get us to the NCAA tournament in Year 1?’” McAlpine recalled. “The program wasn’t far away from where it could be when I took over. There was the academic profile, with what president (Jere) Morehead had established, and then the player pool in the state of Georgia was quality.”

McAlpine has led UGA to the NCAA tournament — what he refers to as the “ground floor goal” — each of his four years leading the program. “Josh has the competitive spirit and is willing to do what it takes,” he said. “If he can’t do something, he’ll say, ‘Here’s what we’ve got, and here’s what we can do.’” McAlpine said soccer has received a new video board and transitioned to new practice fields, with more facilities planned. Drake Bernstein: Women’s tennis Bernstein, who served as UGA’s assistant head coach 2013-2023, makes no apologies for being one of the easiest head coaching hires Brooks will likely ever make at UGA. “Georgia tennis is as good as it gets. There’s nothing else like it, so I wanted to do whatever it took to stay in Athens,” said Bernstein, a member of the 2008 UGA national championship team who went on to serve as a team captain and earn All-SEC honors before finishing his collegiate playing career in 2011.

“I just wanted to stay in Athens.” Bernstein spent one season as the Alabama assistant head coach in 2012 before returning to Athens, noting that although Tuscaloosa was nice, “if you didn’t love Alabama football, there wasn’t much else there compared to Athens.” It’s fair to assume Bernstein’s college sweetheart-turned-wife — former four-time Georgia All-American and two-time national championship gymnast Cassidy McComb — agrees and enjoys the support her husband has received from the athletic department. “Having Josh as the AD is one of the best parts about the job here; he’s invested, not just in tennis, but all of his people,” Bernstein explained. “He cares about the student-athlete experience. In modern-time college athletics that can fall to the wayside, but he keeps it at the front of the picture. “Every meeting he tells us (UGA coaches) to make sure you are providing the best experience to your team, and that sets it up for us to make it all about them and make it the best four years of their lives.

“Josh loves winning, but he believes the experience comes first, because that’s what leads to the winning.” Bernstein had the advantage of getting to know Brooks as an assistant before taking over as head coach, making for a seamless transition from former head coach Jeff Wallace. Indeed, Bernstein led UGA to its third NCAA championship in history in his second year at the helm in 2025, in addition to the recent Final Four finish that ended with a 4-3 loss to eventual national champ Texas A&M in Athens. Georgia head coaches’ salaries The University of Georgia Athletic Association reports the following salaries for its head coaches: Kirby Smart, football: $13,003,000

10 seasons as head coach

2 national championships

4 SEC championships Mike White, men’s basketball: $3,910,000 4 seasons as head coach

2 NCAA tournament appearances

1 NIT Final Four appearance Wes Johnson, baseball: $1,300,000 3 seasons as head coach

1 College World Series appearance

1 SEC regular-season title

1 SEC tournament championship Ayla Guzzardo, women’s basketball: $600,000 Hired this offseason Caryl Smith Gilbert, men’s & women’s track: $585,000 5 seasons as head coach

3 national championships (women’s) at Georgia (2 women’s national titles at USC)

1 SEC championship (women’s) at Georgia, (3 women’s Pac-12 titles at USC) Keidane McAlpine, soccer: $405,000

4 seasons as head coach

1 national title at USC

1 SEC championship Cecile Canqueteau-Landi, gymnastics: $375,000 2 seasons as head coach or co-head coach

Team USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame coach selection in 2023 Tony Baldwin, softball: $350,000 5 seasons as head coach Tom Black, volleyball: $280,000 9 seasons as head coach Drake Bernstein, women’s tennis: $250,000 3 seasons as head coach

1 national championship

4 SEC championships Erika Brennan, women’s golf: $213,000 2 seasons as head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno, women’s swim & dive: $205,000 4 seasons as head coach Jamie Hunt, men’s tennis: $190,000