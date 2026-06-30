Hawks’ summer league roster for Salt Lake City, Vegas has new, familiar faces

Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh introduces draft picks (from left) Zuby Ejiofor, Kingston Flemings and Henri Veesaar on June 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

The Hawks unveiled their summer league roster Tuesday.

Headlining it are the Hawks’ three draft picks: Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar. Hawks second-year forward Asa Newell will return.

The Hawks also brought back Eli Ndiaye, whom they signed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent last season. Ndiaye’s season ended early after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The team also includes Jacob Toppin, who played on a two-way contract for the Hawks last season. Toppin’s campaign ended after he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.