Hawks’ summer league roster for Salt Lake City, Vegas has new, familiar faces

The Hawks unveiled their summer league roster Tuesday.
Headlining it are the Hawks’ three draft picks: Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar. Hawks second-year forward Asa Newell will return.
The Hawks also brought back Eli Ndiaye, whom they signed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent last season. Ndiaye’s season ended early after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
The team also includes Jacob Toppin, who played on a two-way contract for the Hawks last season. Toppin’s campaign ended after he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.
They’ll have two stops this summer, first in Salt Lake City, then Las Vegas. Assistants Antonio Lang and Sanjay Lumpkin will serve as the Hawks’ summer league head coaches.
The Hawks open summer league play Saturday against the Jazz. Since the Delta Center is closed for renovations this summer, Utah has moved competition to the Huntsman Center for the second straight season.
July 4 vs. Jazz: 5 p.m. EST (TV TBD)
July 6 vs. Thunder: 7 p.m. EST (TV TBD)
July 7 vs. Grizzlies: 7 p.m. EST (TV TBD)
The Hawks head to Las Vegas.
July 9 vs. Spurs: 4:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2)
July 11 vs. Nets: 8 p.m. EST (ESPN)
July 13 vs. Celtics: 6 p.m. EST (Prime)
July 16 vs. Grizzlies: 8 p.m. EST (Prime)
Hawks’ summer league roster
With name, number, position, height, weight, college/team before NBA, and home country (if not United States)
Cameron Corhen, 28, F, 6-1, 235, Pittsburgh
RayJ Dennis, 00, G, 6-2, 180, Baylor
Zuby Ejiofor, 20, F/C, 6-8, 245, St. John’s
Kingston Flemings, 4, G, 6-3, 183, Houston
Keshon Gilbert, 51, G, 6-4, 200, Iowa State
Devon Higgs, 26, G, 6-6, 198, Georgia Southwestern State
Kobe Johnson, 12, G, 6-6, 200, UCLA
Kobe Knox, 19, G, 6-5, 200, South Carolina
Gabe Madsen, 33, F, 6-6, 200, Utah
Zeke Mayo, 39, G, 6-4, 185, Kansas
Isaac McKneely, 27, G, 6-4, 195, Louisville
Eli Ndiaye, 30, F, 6-8, 209, Real Madrid, Spain/Senegal
Asa Newell, 14, F, 6-11, 224, Georgia
Jacob Toppin, 15, F, 6-8, 200, Kentucky
Henri Veesaar, 13, C, 7-0, 227, North Carolina, Estonia
Isaiah Wong, 45, G, 6-4, 184, Miami
Summer league head coach (Salt Lake City): Antonio Lang (Duke)
Summer league head coach (Las Vegas): Sanjay Lumpkin (Northwestern)