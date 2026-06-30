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Atlanta Hawks

Hawks’ summer league roster for Salt Lake City, Vegas has new, familiar faces

Atlanta’s three draft picks are expected to play.
Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh introduces draft picks (from left) Zuby Ejiofor, Kingston Flemings and Henri Veesaar on June 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh introduces draft picks (from left) Zuby Ejiofor, Kingston Flemings and Henri Veesaar on June 25, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
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41 minutes ago

The Hawks unveiled their summer league roster Tuesday.

Headlining it are the Hawks’ three draft picks: Kingston Flemings, Zuby Ejiofor and Henri Veesaar. Hawks second-year forward Asa Newell will return.

The Hawks also brought back Eli Ndiaye, whom they signed to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent last season. Ndiaye’s season ended early after surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The team also includes Jacob Toppin, who played on a two-way contract for the Hawks last season. Toppin’s campaign ended after he had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

https://www.ajc.com/sports/2026/06/hawks-decline-kumingas-team-option-forward-now-an-unrestricted-free-agent/

They’ll have two stops this summer, first in Salt Lake City, then Las Vegas. Assistants Antonio Lang and Sanjay Lumpkin will serve as the Hawks’ summer league head coaches.

The Hawks open summer league play Saturday against the Jazz. Since the Delta Center is closed for renovations this summer, Utah has moved competition to the Huntsman Center for the second straight season.

July 4 vs. Jazz: 5 p.m. EST (TV TBD)

July 6 vs. Thunder: 7 p.m. EST (TV TBD)

July 7 vs. Grizzlies: 7 p.m. EST (TV TBD)

The Hawks head to Las Vegas.

July 9 vs. Spurs: 4:30 p.m. EST (ESPN2)

July 11 vs. Nets: 8 p.m. EST (ESPN)

July 13 vs. Celtics: 6 p.m. EST (Prime)

July 16 vs. Grizzlies: 8 p.m. EST (Prime)

Hawks’ summer league roster

With name, number, position, height, weight, college/team before NBA, and home country (if not United States)

Cameron Corhen, 28, F, 6-1, 235, Pittsburgh

RayJ Dennis, 00, G, 6-2, 180, Baylor

Zuby Ejiofor, 20, F/C, 6-8, 245, St. John’s

Kingston Flemings, 4, G, 6-3, 183, Houston

Keshon Gilbert, 51, G, 6-4, 200, Iowa State

Devon Higgs, 26, G, 6-6, 198, Georgia Southwestern State

Kobe Johnson, 12, G, 6-6, 200, UCLA

Kobe Knox, 19, G, 6-5, 200, South Carolina

Gabe Madsen, 33, F, 6-6, 200, Utah

Zeke Mayo, 39, G, 6-4, 185, Kansas

Isaac McKneely, 27, G, 6-4, 195, Louisville

Eli Ndiaye, 30, F, 6-8, 209, Real Madrid, Spain/Senegal

Asa Newell, 14, F, 6-11, 224, Georgia

Jacob Toppin, 15, F, 6-8, 200, Kentucky

Henri Veesaar, 13, C, 7-0, 227, North Carolina, Estonia

Isaiah Wong, 45, G, 6-4, 184, Miami

Summer league head coach (Salt Lake City): Antonio Lang (Duke)

Summer league head coach (Las Vegas): Sanjay Lumpkin (Northwestern)