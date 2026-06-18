Hawks could find a steal with the 23rd pick in the NBA draft

The Hawks, who own the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, have another first-rounder they’ll want to get right next Tuesday.
They gained this pick, at No. 23 overall, in a deal that sent De’Andre Hunter to the Cavaliers in 2025. The trade included pick swaps, as well as three second-round selections. The Hawks won the better of the picks between the Cavaliers and Jazz.
Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said the team could add two 19-year-olds to the roster in his end-of-season availability at the beginning of May.
But nothing is guaranteed in the NBA.
Should the Hawks look to move up in the draft, they could package one or both picks, as well as any of their young players.
If the Hawks opt to keep both picks, history shows they might not necessarily find a star at No. 23, but they could find a strong piece that could bolster the roster.
Tayshaun Prince (2002), 11.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists
With an NBA championship while with the Pistons and four All-Defensive Second-Team selections, as well as a spot in the Hall of Fame as a part of the gold medal 2008 U.S. men’s Olympic team, Prince is one of the best 23rd overall picks in league history. He’s the best since 2000.
OG Anunoby (2017), 13.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists
Anunoby has developed into one of the league’s best role players, especially after his efforts for the Knicks on their championship run. In addition to his two rings, Anunoby has earned two All-Defensive Second Team nods.
Bobby Jackson (1997), 9.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists
Jackson became a fan favorite in Sacramento, where he helped the Kings on their Western Conference Finals run in 2002. They took the eventual champion Lakers to seven games. He earned All-Rookie Second Team honors and was the NBA’s Sixth Man of the Year in 2003.
Lue developed into a strong role player with the Lakers, especially in their 2001 NBA championship run. He also helped the Magic on their run to the NBA Finals in 2009, where they fell to the Lakers.
Nikola Mirotic (2011), 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists
Mirotic made his NBA debut in 2014 with the Bulls, three years after the Rockets drafted him, and had a solid five seasons in the league. He had a strong rookie season, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting and earning All-Rookie First Team honors.