Hawks could find a steal with the 23rd pick in the NBA draft

Hawks guard Tyronn Lue (right) drives against Grizzlies guard Damon Stoudamire during the third quarter Friday, March 9, 2007, in Atlanta. (Gregory Smith/AP)

History shows Hawks might not find a star at No. 23, but they could add a solid contributor.

History shows Hawks might not find a star at No. 23, but they could add a solid contributor.

The Hawks, who own the No. 8 pick in the NBA draft, have another first-rounder they’ll want to get right next Tuesday.

They gained this pick, at No. 23 overall, in a deal that sent De’Andre Hunter to the Cavaliers in 2025. The trade included pick swaps, as well as three second-round selections. The Hawks won the better of the picks between the Cavaliers and Jazz.

Hawks general manager Onsi Saleh said the team could add two 19-year-olds to the roster in his end-of-season availability at the beginning of May.

But nothing is guaranteed in the NBA.

Should the Hawks look to move up in the draft, they could package one or both picks, as well as any of their young players.