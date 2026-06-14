Georgia Bulldogs As Georgia baseball advances in the winner’s bracket, what’s next for the Bulldogs? Georgia will play Oklahoma Monday at 7 p.m. on ESPN. Oklahoma catcher Brendan Brock (10) and infielder Kyle Branch (6) celebrate after an NCAA baseball College World Series game, Saturday, June 13, 2026 in Omaha, Neb. Oklahoma won 9-0. (AP Photo/Vera Nieuwenhuis)

By Hunter DeLauder 13 minutes ago Share

Georgia took care of business against Texas Saturday night, defeating the Longhorns 7-1 and will move onto face Oklahoma in the College World Series winner’s bracket game Monday night at 7 p.m. on ESPN. These SEC schools did not meet this season, but squared off in Athens in 2025, where the Bulldogs won two of three, and in the SEC Tournament second round, OU won.

Oklahoma’s magical postseason ride had no plans of stopping on Saturday, beating Alabama 9-0 and has now won its last five games against national seeds Georgia Tech (2), Kansas (15) and Alabama (7). ​The opening-round win is the largest shutout victory in a College World Series game since 2002. ​A big reason for that was Cord Rager’s terrific start on the mound. The freshman left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings, allowed three hits and struck out eight across 88 pitches. On Monday, ​Oklahoma will likely start freshman right-hander Xander Mercurius on the mound. Mercurius has only started three of his 18 appearances this year, posting a 5.82 ERA in 43.1 IP and a 47-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

​He has allowed 42 hits this season, including nine home runs, the fourth most allowed by a Sooners pitcher this season.