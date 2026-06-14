Georgia goes back-to-back as women’s track and field wins national title

In 2021 and ’22, the Georgia football program repeated as national champion.
On Saturday evening in Eugene, Oregon, the Georgia women’s track and field program did the same, winning its second straight NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships title.
Georgia scored 50 points, topping rival Florida, which finished with 43 points.
The Bulldogs repeated thanks to a dominant showing in the sprints. Adaejah Hodge took first in the 200-meter race and second in the 100 meters. Dejanea Oakley won the 400 meters. Oakley set the collegiate record in the 400, while Hodge did the same in the 200. Hodge set the 100-meter record in the semifinals Thursday but was beaten by Shenese Walker of Florida State in the finals.
Michelle Smith finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles, while Nina Ndubuisi finished sixth in the shot put to conclude the individual point scorers for Georgia.
Georgia took home second in the 400-meter relay and third in the 100-meter relay.
This is the fourth outdoor national championship for coach Caryl Smith-Gilbert, as she previously won two at USC in 2018 and ’21 before being hired by Georgia in 2022.
Georgia’s women’s track team also won the indoor track and field championship this year.
The men’s track and field team came in second place Friday, finishing behind Arkansas. It marked the best finish for the men’s team since they won the national championship in 2018.