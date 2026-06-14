Georgia Bulldogs Georgia goes back-to-back as women’s track and field wins national title Adaejah Hodge, Dejanea Oakley set college records in winning 200 and 400 meters, respectively, at outdoor championships. The Georgia women's track and field team celebrates its national title Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. (Courtesy of UGAAA)

By Connor Riley 1 hour ago Share

In 2021 and ’22, the Georgia football program repeated as national champion. On Saturday evening in Eugene, Oregon, the Georgia women’s track and field program did the same, winning its second straight NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships title.

Georgia scored 50 points, topping rival Florida, which finished with 43 points. The Bulldogs repeated thanks to a dominant showing in the sprints. Adaejah Hodge took first in the 200-meter race and second in the 100 meters. Dejanea Oakley won the 400 meters. Oakley set the collegiate record in the 400, while Hodge did the same in the 200. Hodge set the 100-meter record in the semifinals Thursday but was beaten by Shenese Walker of Florida State in the finals. Michelle Smith finished fourth in the 400-meter hurdles, while Nina Ndubuisi finished sixth in the shot put to conclude the individual point scorers for Georgia.

Georgia took home second in the 400-meter relay and third in the 100-meter relay.