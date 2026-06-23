Georgia Bulldogs How the NCAA eligibility rule change will impact Georgia football’s roster The NCAA’s move will eliminate the need for redshirts and injury waivers. Georgia tight end Lawson Luckie (left) — pictured during the College Football Playoff game against Ole Miss in January — is one of seven Bulldogs who will have an extra year to play in college, should they so choose, under the new "5-in-5." (Jason Getz/AJC 2026)

By Connor Riley 14 minutes ago Share

The NCAA will make significant changes to its eligibility rules, the organization announced Tuesday. While full details will not be released until Wednesday, the NCAA previously announced athletes will have five years to play five seasons of college sports. A player’s eligibility clock will start either five years within full-time enrollment in college or the academic year starting after their 19th birthday, whichever comes first. This change will eliminate redshirting and have a drastic impact on Georgia football’s roster now and moving forward. Currently enrolled players will be able to opt for either the old or new rules, while 2027 recruits must adhere to the new rules.

Waivers for injury will be a thing of the past as well, as the only exceptions would be for religious missions, maternity leave and military service. Georgia has seven players on its 2026 roster who were entering their final year of eligibility. Those listed below will have an extra year to play in college, should they so choose. Running back Dante Dowdell

Tight end Lawson Luckie

Wide receiver London Humphreys

Defensive end Gabe Harris

Inside linebacker Raylen Wilson

Defensive back Khalil Barnes

Kicker Peyton Woodring Dowdell and Barnes transferred this offseason from Kentucky and Clemson, respectively. Luckie, Humphreys, Harris, Wilson and Woodring are all 2023 recruits who have not used their redshirt seasons.

Players such as Gunner Stockton and Earnest Greene will still exhaust their eligibility after this season, as it will be their fifth year in college.

Because of NFL rules, players have to be three years removed from high school to enter the NFL draft. That rule has not changed. Players such as Luckie, Harris and Wilson all bypassed the 2026 NFL draft to return to Georgia for their senior seasons. Now they have an additional year of eligibility. The seven players listed above aren’t the only ones on the Georgia roster who will gain an extra season of collegiate eligibility. Below is a list of every Georgia player who hasn’t used a redshirt yet and could now have a fifth season of eligibility. Running back Nate Frazier

Running back Dwight Phillips

Wide receiver Isiah Canion

Offensive tackle Jah Jackson

Outside linebacker Amaris Williams

Outside linebacker Quintavius Johnson

Inside linebacker Justin Williams

Inside linebacker Chris Cole

Cornerback Demello Jones

Safety KJ Bolden

Safety Ja’Marley Riddle

Running back Bo Walker

Tight end Elyiss Williams

Wide receiver CJ Wiley

Wide receiver Landon Roldan

Offensive lineman Juan Gaston

Offensive lineman Dontrell Glover

Defensive lineman JJ Hanne

Defensive lineman Elijah Griffin

Outside linebacker Darren Ikinnagbon

Inside linebacker Zayden Walker

Defensive back Rasean Dinkins Players who exhausted their eligibility before the spring of 2026 will have to adhere to the old rules, meaning they won’t get a potential fifth season of eligibility. Georgia coach Kirby Smart previously came out in support of the NCAA’s proposed “5-in-5″ rule.