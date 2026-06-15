Former Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt hired by Kentucky

J Batt, who was Georgia Tech's athletic director from 2022-25, reacts during the jersey retirement for former Yellow Jackets player Dennis Scott at halftime of a game against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Batt was with the Yellow Jackets from 2022-25 before spending a year at Michigan State.

Batt was with the Yellow Jackets from 2022-25 before spending a year at Michigan State.

The University of Kentucky announced Monday that it hired Batt as its next athletic director and as chief executive officer of Champions Blue LLC, the school’s for-profit name, image and likeness arm. Batt will leave his role as athletic director at Michigan State just one year after he left the Yellow Jackets for the Spartans .

Batt will step in at Kentucky for Mitch Barnhart, who is retiring at the end of June.

“Across these institutions, J has distinguished himself as a record-breaker in fundraising and as a leader who strategically invests in facilities to maximize resources and revenue,” University of Kentucky President Eli Capilouto said in a news release. “As important, he has remained focused on ensuring student-athletes compete at the highest levels while being prepared for lives of meaning and purpose.”

Before being hired by Tech in 2022, Batt spent five years at Alabama as deputy director of athletics, chief operating officer and chief revenue officer. Batt’s tenure at Tech was highlighted by the hiring of Jackets football coach Brent Key and several financial milestones.