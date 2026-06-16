Atlanta Falcons Falcons welcome back James Pearce Jr.: ‘He understands what’s expected of him’ Pearce remains under investigation by the NFL and may face a suspension this fall. Atlanta Falcons linebacker James Pearce Jr. participates on a drill during the first practice of training camp in Flowery Branch. (Miguel Martinez/AJC 2025)

By Daniel Flick 40 minutes ago Share

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed outside linebacker James Pearce Jr., who’s in a diversion program after a Feb. 7 arrest stemming from an altercation with his ex-girlfriend, Rickea Jackson, is with the team for mandatory minicamp. Pearce will do work in the weight room and participate in individual sessions, but he won’t be involved in 7-on-7 or 11-on-11 team periods.

“I just feel like with him not being here for the offseason program to date, I don’t think it’s fair to put him in those types of drills,” Stefanski said in Tuesday’s media availability. “But he’ll be out there.” A team spokesperson described it as “unlikely” Pearce speaks with reporters during minicamp, which runs Tuesday and Wednesday. Pearce remains under investigation by the NFL and may face a suspension this fall, but Stefanski said the Falcons haven’t yet heard from the league office. The Falcons believe they have the right culture and right environment, to keep Pearce on track as they reintegrate him into their locker room. “I think those types of things are football teams and locker rooms and those are organic things, and I believe in the people we have in our locker room,” Stefanski said. “I think any player that comes into our building understands what’s expected of that player and understands what’s important in this football team.”

Stefanski declined to detail his conversations with the 22-year-old Pearce, who led the team with 10½ sacks last season and finished third in the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year race.

“I like to keep those private,” Stefanski said. “But he understands what’s expected of him. All of our players would understand what they need to do both in and out of this building.” The Falcons have six tryout players participating in mandatory minicamp, which caps phase three of the offseason program and is the final practice period before training camp next month. Pearce is in a similar place as the newcomers, trying to find his footing entering his first week of Stefanski-led practices. “You want to make sure that your players are, as they’re introduced to your schemes and to your program, that they understand why you’re doing what you’re doing,” Stefanski said. There were questions about whether Pearce would appear for the first mandatory session of the offseason, and questions persist regarding his availability for training camp and the regular season. The Falcons learned the answer to the first question this week. Stefanski declined to say whether it’s a relief to have Pearce in the building now as opposed to pushing back his return, and how the team will handle the next step with Pearce.