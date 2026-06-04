Atlanta Falcons 4 storylines to watch as Falcons begin mandatory minicamp Tackle Jawaan Taylor during Atlanta Falcons practice, Monday, June 8, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Erik S. Lesser for the AJC)

By Daniel Flick 34 minutes ago Share

The Falcons are entering their final week of the offseason’s third phase, with mandatory minicamp spanning June 16-18 serving as the last barrier to clear before a lengthy break. Minicamp rules are the same as OTAs, which ended last Thursday — players wear jerseys and helmets, but no shoulder pads or live contact is permitted. Teams are allotted two practices totaling 3½ hours on the field per day, and their second practice of the week is required to be a walkthrough only.

This is the first session of the Falcons’ offseason where attendance is required, and the last chance to see coach Kevin Stefanski’s team before training camp. The start date and schedule for training camp hasn’t yet been released, but the Falcons will likely get anywhere from five to six weeks off. With the break in mind, and attendance mandatory, here are four things to monitor in the Falcons’ first minicamp under Stefanski. 1. Will James Pearce Jr. show up? More than four months removed from being charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and one count of aggravated stalking, and three months after his charges were upgraded to three felonies, a key football-related moment has arrived for Falcons outside linebacker James Pearce Jr. Pearce, who led the team with 10½ sacks last season, hasn’t appeared in Flowery Branch this spring. None of the Falcons’ practices or meetings thus far have been mandatory, and Stefanski has declined to elaborate on the team’s stance on Pearce’s status moving forward.

On May 26, Pearce accepted an offer to enter a 12-month intervention program, and if he clears all mandates, his charges will be dropped. But the NFL is running its own investigation, and Pearce’s eligibility for the season remains unclear.

That, however, is a problem for another day. When Stefanski was asked June 8 whether he expected Pearce to attend mandatory minicamp, he said he’d “deal with next week, next week.” Next week has arrived. If Pearce attends mandatory minicamp, his integration into the locker room, as well as his involvement in the team’s practices, will be particularly intriguing as Stefanski tries setting his culture. Money is a factor, too. Should Pearce miss all three days for an unexcused absence, he would have to pay $107,911 in league-issued fines. The Falcons can, theoretically, excuse Pearce from team activities and delay his return until training camp — but Tuesday’s mandatory minicamp should provide an answer for where the team stands. 2. What’s going on with the QB battle? Falcons quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt said there’s no starting competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. until Penix is fully healthy. And while Penix, Van Pelt said last week, still isn’t 100% healthy after tearing his ACL last November, he may get the chance to participate in everything Tagovailoa does this week. Penix has been cleared for 7-on-7s and individual throwing drills, but he hasn’t yet taken part in 11-on-11 periods. The Falcons don’t want any live pass rushers muddying the pocket and putting Penix at risk before he’s completely recovered from his knee injury.

Stefanski said Penix, who had a scheduled rest day last Monday, was “closer” to being able to participate in full offense vs. defense periods. Stefanski left open the possibility for Penix to check that box during mandatory minicamp, and if the 26-year-old signal caller is good to throw, it’ll set the stage for an even battle during training camp. Tagovailoa, who signed with the Falcons this spring after six years with the Dolphins, has charted more reps than Penix this summer. He has hit more explosive plays than Penix in open-to-media practices, but the race remains wide open. No matter, Tagovailoa and Penix get the chance to leave a strong impression entering the extended time away. 3. A new right tackle enters the fold — who else joins the mix? The Falcons have another significant position battle on their offense. After Kaleb McGary’s sudden retirement in April, the team has a void at right tackle and several challengers lining up to stake their claim. The group added another option June 11, when the Falcons landed Wanya Morris from the Kansas City Chiefs. In a corresponding move, the team placed swing tackle Storm Norton on the physically unable to perform list, which ended his season.

By swapping Norton with Morris, the Falcons still have an abundance of candidates set to compete for the starting job at right tackle, which will be the blindside for either Tagovailoa or Penix. Morris joins Jawaan Taylor, Michael Jerrell, seventh-round rookie Ethan Onianwa and 2025 seventh-rounder Jack Nelson as options to replace McGary. Taylor hasn’t participated in team periods yet because of an undisclosed reason, leaving Jerrell and Onianwa to see first-team snaps. Where Morris stacks up in his first week, and whether Taylor is cleared for full participation, could offer a glimpse at where this race stands entering the summer break. 4. What are the injury updates? The Falcons have been shorthanded at several positions this summer. They’ve practiced without linebackers Kendal Daniels, JD Bertrand and Troy Andersen. Quarterback Trevor Siemian, the favorite for the third-string role, worked off to the side during the final week of OTAs. Rising second-year defensive back Billy Bowman Jr. still hasn’t returned to practice following his torn Achilles suffered last November. He often works on a side field, walking or jogging while the rest of the team practices.