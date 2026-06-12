Sports Dream struggles in second half in loss to Liberty Despite high-scoring efforts from Angel Reese and Rhyne Howard, Dream fall to 8-4 on season Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) drives against Dallas Wings forward Awak Kuier (34) during the second half of a WNBA game at Gateway Center Arena on Friday, May 22, 2026, in Atlanta. Atlanta Dream won 86-69 over Dallas Wings. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Micahya Costen – For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution 6 minutes ago Share

The fourth quarter wasn’t favorable for the Atlanta Dream as they fell 104-90 against the New York Liberty on Thursday night. The Liberty took advantage early on fast-break points, taking an eight-point lead with 6:46 left in the first quarter. It was a wakeup call for the Dream’s offense to answer back and close the gap in the remainder of the period. The half-court defense also showed up stronger for Atlanta going into the second quarter, resulting in a 10-2 run to build the team’s momentum.

Though falling behind to close out the half, Atlanta went toe-to-toe with New York, turning things around to re-establish their presence. It didn’t last long, however, as the Liberty came with a new surge of energy to take over the second half to make their presence known. There were some positives to note during the first half. Angel Reese showed more confidence in her shots, scoring 14 of Atlanta’s 44, while Rhyne Howard added another milestone to the record book with her first made three-pointer of the night, making her the youngest player in WNBA history to make 400 career threes in just 147 games. Key Moments

The third quarter proved to be the difference as New York knocked down six 3-pointers in the period, including two each from Rebekah Gardner and Satou Sabally. The Liberty entered the fourth quarter with an 80-64 lead and never looked back.

Atlanta lacked stability on offense and ran into constant trouble getting stops starting in the second half. Though attempting to make it up, going into the fourth with a 9-0 run, the 15 of 27 free throw attempts, getting out-rebounded early on from New York and struggling to hold them on defense proved to cost them in the end. Top performers Dream Angel Reese: 25 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists Rhyne Howard: 24 points and 4 rebounds

Allisha Gray: 18 points and 3 rebounds Naz Hillmon:7 points, 1 rebound and 3 assists Jordin Canada: 3 points, 3 rebounds and 7 assists Liberty Satou Sabally: 19 points and 3 rebounds

Breanna Stewart: 19 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists Marine Johannes: 17 points and 1 rebound Jonquel Jones: 16 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists Pauline Astier: 16 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists Highlight Play