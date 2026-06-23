Dream hold off Tempo’s late-game push to pick up fourth straight win

Sports
Dream asserted themselves late in the first quarter with a 15-0 run that gave them a 31-8 lead.
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5), Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15, center) and Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite (2) battle for a rebound during the first half of their WNBA game at State Farm Arena, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)
The Dream have figured some things out over the last 11 days, but they still have more to clean. After building a 23-point lead early in Monday’s action, the Dream left the door slightly ajar for the Tempo.
But the Dream (12-4) held the Tempo off, winning 94-87 at State Farm Arena.
Quick stats: Dream All-Star Rhyne Howard finished with 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting from 3. She also had seven rebounds. Allisha Gray had 18 points. Rookie Madina Okot had a career-high 18 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes off the bench.
Key moment
The Dream controlled the game early. But they really asserted themselves late in the first quarter with a 15-0 run that gave them a 31-8 lead with 1:33 left.
They scored 13 points off seven Tempo turnovers.
But the Dream established themself by feeding Okot in the post. Okot drew a foul off Tempo center Temi Fágbénlé to start her scoring onslaught before she hit a layup in the pick-and-roll. She drew another foul off Fágbénlé.
By the end of the first quarter, Okot had seven points before finishing the first half with 16 points.
Highlight play
The Dream have found an insane amount of chemistry despite missing one of their key pieces, Brionna Jones. So even when plays break down, they still find a way to get production.
With 4:41 to play in the third quarter, Dream guard Jordin Canada pushed a frenetic pace that forced the Tempo to chase. The Tempo, though, matched it and kept taking away each of the Dream’s actions.
Tempo guard Julie Allemand gambled on a steal while Canada was in the air. But Canada recovered the loose ball and flipped it to Howard on the wing. With the shot clock winding down, Howard drained the 3 to put the Dream up 20.
Up next
The Dream head on the road for their next four games. They face the Valkyries for their next two opponents, beginning with a matchup on Wednesday in San Francisco.