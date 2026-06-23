Dream hold off Tempo’s late-game push to pick up fourth straight win

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5), Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15, center) and Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite (2) battle for a rebound during the first half of their WNBA game at State Farm Arena, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5), Atlanta Dream guard Allisha Gray (15, center) and Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite (2) battle for a rebound during the first half of their WNBA game at State Farm Arena, Monday, June 22, 2026, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Dream asserted themselves late in the first quarter with a 15-0 run that gave them a 31-8 lead.

Dream asserted themselves late in the first quarter with a 15-0 run that gave them a 31-8 lead.

The Dream have figured some things out over the last 11 days, but they still have more to clean. After building a 23-point lead early in Monday’s action, the Dream left the door slightly ajar for the Tempo.

But the Dream (12-4) held the Tempo off, winning 94-87 at State Farm Arena.

Quick stats: Dream All-Star Rhyne Howard finished with 20 points on 5-of-11 shooting from 3. She also had seven rebounds. Allisha Gray had 18 points. Rookie Madina Okot had a career-high 18 points and seven rebounds in just 17 minutes off the bench.

Key moment

The Dream controlled the game early. But they really asserted themselves late in the first quarter with a 15-0 run that gave them a 31-8 lead with 1:33 left.